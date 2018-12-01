A compelling collusion: Fury vs Wilder

Time has come forward to bring in the end of a year, the beginning of seasons for some and today we will travel closer to a state when an undisputed champion will roar at his rightful throne.





We have been frustrated by the time that it has taken for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to collide, thus the fascination of that fight, it brings us some temporary relief with the hopes that it will draw us closer to the day of judgement.

Chapter 1: The singing King

Tyson Fury has dared to take upon the hard hitting Wilder, a man knocking upon boxing’s throne with thawing momentum that has rendered many running for hills unfound. What has Fury seen that has convinced him that he is capable of challenging boxing’s most feared fists: the flying bombers.





Fury has achieved a lot. Although he may elect to present a different argument; it still remains that his greatest achievement is that of dethroning a long reigning king in Wladimir Klitschko. He is a unique fighter and thrives in times when all has been stacked against his path. His ability can not be underestimated, he truly is as skilful as his bold claims of greatness he often unloads when faced by camera and writers. He never made it to the Olympic games but has written his own story and fulfilled many of his own prophecies.

His greatest asset has at times been a weighted moor, restricting his ability to extend beyond his own version of self. The very mind that destroyed Wladimir turned upon its holder as he ventured into dangerous states of depression and self-destruction. The fine line he treads between the various states of chaos, where he executes his most refined work or becomes consumed by fires only, he has stoked.

He is brilliantly composed by boxing’s heavens. Endowed with an ability to adapt his style to that which his opponents present. There are very few heavyweight fighters who I have seen vary their stance from orthodox to southpaw with undeniable fluidity. He is fast, takes risk even within the ring confusing opponents who can not perceive the rational behind his moves.

Against Wladimir, Tyson was moving, giving Wladimir a cause of frustration as he had to contend with angles that he could not contain. However, these tactics seemingly punctured Wladimir’s ability to engage, stunned to levels of inactivity afraid of missing and being chastised by the opponent before him. He was skilfully taken to the Mariana Trench, sinking deeper to depths of fatigue and self-doubt as the virtuosity of the young man before him rose to school him at will. Fury was freely distributing punches from a conveyer belt mounted of endless mobility.

Tyson skilfully uses laterally movement to elude punches and any efforts his opponents construct. In as much as he criticized Wladimir for holding, Tyson has shown no shame in holding and turning his opponents with the purpose of nullifying their onslaught and opening them up to exploitation at his hands.

Chapter 2: Relentless Aggression

Many have sought to discredit Wilder and his ability to ascend to boxing’s greatest height. He slaved away in smoked filled boxing venues neglected by those who sought the bright lights. The odds have been against him, his very form the cause for ridicule amongst his peers, even as we dip closer into today’s bout many question his frame. At 6’7 coming in around 220lbs many have claimed his form adept to flying rather than that of brutal combat. Wilder is an anomaly. His detractors have found themselves pulverised by his ungodly power, expediating their path to the world of dreams. We are drawn to his knockout power, the verses it writes upon the cranium of his foes, yet equally we fear its devastation and are confused that such a tall, lean man can summon such power at will.

He has matured to fighting at boxing’s premier levels, using his bouts to make up for the limited amateur background. He comes into every fight unapologetic for the vengeance he is soon to unleash. His bout with Fury diverges not from his intent to display his ferocity.

Let us be honest, we all know that Luis Ortiz is a lot older than official claims; however, his bout against Wilder reminded us how skilled the Cuban truly is. There were moments in that fight where Wilder was forced to consume great levels of discomfort. To his credit even in the moments when it looked like he too was rocked, he held his composure and continued fighting like a wounded lion. The very reckless barrages he would unleash are the cause of the wreck ball that has been pitted against so many ambitions and left mere memories. The first Stiverne bout is one I lean to when calling upon the approach that Wilder will have to shore, he patiently has to break Fury down, physically then mentally.

Tyson Fury will be elusive, will do that which he has done against so many, however his unnatural speed will be matched by a man with far great athleticism. Fury will present Wilder with some challenges today for genuinely he knows no fear and will attempt to contain his power with the purpose of scattering his strategy.

Wilder, will fight true to his name when opportunities arise however, he will fight with measured aggression seeking opportunities to stun the taller man.

Chapter 3: The Pursuit

I will borrow the manuscript from Wilder’s first bout with Bermane Stiverne. Stiverne hits harder than Fury but it is Fury with the greater skills and the adept movement of a welterweight. Fury does holds decent power but no where near that of his namesake: Iron Mike Tyson; it is Wilder who punches are reminiscent of Tyson’s lithium tainted boulders.

Wilder will walk Fury down closing the distance and limiting his movement. His force will have to be unrelenting, round after round. However he needs to embody a lion’s patience, rather than open unqualified onslaughts.

Fury standing at 6’9, is a dynamic fighter and will trouble any heavyweight on his best day. He creates states of chaos and distraction then gearing in his focus while his opponents try decipher the light. Often time his approach has left him open to punches which he evades with his unorthodox lean back; today he will have to be cautious of such trickery. Wilder has prepared for such and will be more adept a closing the distance to gain ground.

It is my assumption that Fury will be given cause for heavier breathing dropping his guard carelessly low. It is these small signs of weakness that are going to avail opportunities for Wilder to slow break Fury down.

Wilder must summon his boxing gods in order to use body punches to drill holes in a body that Fury has so often abused. It is his boxing that is going to give him the edge and I do not foresee him being down on the cards in the manner so many have sung. Watch what Wilder is soon to teach us tonight.

There is something I have seen in Tyson’s soul in recent interviews and in the presence of Wilder which truly reveals his thoughts for he too knows that he is in dark waters with a force unknown. Fury was at far greater peace when he fought Wladimir however today I do not see the same level of calm in the midst of the chaos he seeks to bring.

Wilder, will be present every round as he was in the Stiverne bout and he has to bring all his favourable attributes to unsettle a man who has return to boxing’s highest too soon for his own good. All Deontay’s onslaught should be engaged to the degree that Fury is open and hurt but executed with patience, this big man can absorb a lot of punishment and will be waiting to exploit Wilder’s defence.

I do not see an early stoppage but around round 9 I can see the birds coming home and Wilder beginning to take a greater lead in this bout looking for means to exploit Fury.

Prediction: Wilder late stoppage