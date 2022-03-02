85,000 tickets sold for Fury vs. Whyte clash on April 23!

THE MASSIVE HEAVYWEIGHT clash between WBC champion Tyson Fury and the challenger Dillian Whyte on April 23 sold in huge numbers today – 85,000 tickets were purchased within 3 hours!

Fans are advised that only a limited number of tickets remain. A small number of Ticketmaster’s Platinum tickets are still available online, while 5,000 coach tickets are yet to be released. Details for the sale of the remaining coach packages will be announced in the coming days and will be available via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets for the all-British collision that takes place on St George’s Day at Wembley Stadium connected by EE, promoted by Queensberry in association with Top Rank, shown live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and Pay-Per-View in the US, went on sale at noon on Wednesday via Ticketmaster and the demand was instant and at a staggering level. Peaking at 170K in the virtual queue on Ticketmaster.co.uk and drew the comment from our ticketing partners: “Tyson is a rockstar, he could have sold-out three Wembleys today!”

Queensberry Promotions have begun the process of applying to the local authorities to extend the capacity to 100,000 fans, which would make it the largest post-war boxing attendance in UK history. Should Queensberry Promotions’ application to extend the crowd to 100,000 be granted, tickets will be announced in due course and again, will be sold via Ticketmaster.

Promoter Frank Warren commented: “I always imagined that this fight wouldn’t be a hard sell so I am happy we opted to stage it in the biggest and best venue in the UK. This illustrates just what a big draw Tyson has become, his personality is infectious and he truly is a champion of the people.

“He is also the No.1 heavyweight in the world and one of the most recognized sportsmen on the planet. I am thrilled that we are bringing him back to Britain to perform on the biggest stage of all against Dillian Whyte and a domestic dust-up that will be the biggest boxing event of the year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans for their incredible support of this event and we will be in for some night on April 23 at Wembley Stadium.”

Fans are asked to follow Queensberry Promotions on social media for further ticket announcements, and we look forward to a historic night of heavyweight boxing at the national stadium on St George’s Day!