Top Rank’s plans to bring Teofimo Lopez back at 140 after he’s medically cleared

Bob Arum reveals that he has a number of 140-pounders in his Top Rank stable to choose from to match against former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez when he returns to the ring in 2022.

Teofimo (16-1, 12 KOs) is moving up in weight to light welterweight after being dethroned by George Kambosos Jr. by a 12 round unanimous decision in a surprising upset on November 27th.

Before Teofimo returns to the ring at 140, Arum states that he’s going to ensure that he’s given medical clearance by the Cleveland Clinic.

Arum wants to be 100% certain that Kambosos doesn’t have any lingering problems from esophagus and lung issue that negatively impacted his performance against Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs). According to Arum, Teofimo could have died during the fight with Kambosos.

Arum believes that the stress of Teofimo draining down to fight at 135 made his asthma problem worse, resulting in him being dehydrated and having the throat issue.

What Arum might not realise is that 140 pounds might not be enough for Teofimo to avoid continuing to have problems with his dehydration related problems. A rehydrated Teofimo weighs near 160 lbs, and that’s STILL a lot of weight to take off during fight week to get down to 140.

Losing 20 lbs of water weight isn’t a walk in the park for anyone, particularly someone with an asthma problem like Teofimo. You hate to say it but Teofimo may need to move up to 147 for him to avoid having problems in the future, and maybe even 154.

Arum has a stable of 140-pounders for Teofimo

“Yeah, we have plans for him. We have a whole host of 140 pounders that we promote, so he can get his pick of them,” said Top Rank promoter Bob Arum to Fighthype on how he plans on bringing Teofimo Lopez back from his loss to George Kambosos.

“But I’m not putting him back in the ring until he’s given a complete clearance from the leading doctors in the field because he really came this close to death,” Arum continued about the 24-year-old Teofimo.

Don’t be surprised if the 140-lb division doesn’t work for Teofimo because he’s huge for that weight class as well. With the weight that Teofimo is carrying around, he should be fighting at 147 at the very least.

“I think it had everything to do with it because if you have a certain condition like he has,” said Arum about Teofimo. “He’s an asthmatic. It’s very hard to cure that. If you precipitously lose weight, particularly in the last minute and become dehydrated, you will have serious health complications, which he did.

“I’m not a doctor,” said Arum when asked when Teofimo will be back inside the ring. “When he tells me he’s ready to fight, we send him to the Cleveland Clinic and we get a complete physical on him, and they tell me he’s ready,” said Arum about Teofimo

