Tyson Fury wants Anthony Joshua get on with step aside

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury wants Anthony Joshua to get on with it already and make his mind up whether he’s going to step aside or take the fight with IBF/WBA/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk next.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn mentioned the possibility of needing 40 million for a step aside. That number is likely not realistic, and it probably isn’t meant to be. AJ seems to want the rematch with Usyk and is willing to destroy his career if need be.

Fury needs to know soon because his promoters will start looking for another option if AJ doesn’t make up his mind.

Fury has a possible fight that could be ordered against his WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte if his legal situation with the World Boxing finishes soon.

A small segment of fans would prefer to see Fury fighting Whyte right now rather than battling Usyk. Thankfully, those fans are on the margins.

There’s nothing for Fury to gain in fighting Whyte because he’s not well known, and it was only last year 40-year-old Alexander Povetkin knocked him out. Whyte is Dereck Chisora 2.0, and not going to be much competition for Fury.

On the other hand, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) would be a real threat to beat Fury, especially now with him his recent shaky performance against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy match.

Tyson waiting for Joshua to step aside

“I want him to step aside so I can absolutely batter Oleksandr Usyk. If he does, he does. And if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. But get the f*** on with it. Either take your money and f*** off or fight the man. One of the other,” said Fury to iFL TV on him, wanting Anthony Joshua to step aside.

“I’ve heard a certain little person called Anthony Joshua talking about being a businessman lately. I ain’t a businessman.”

Joshua has his ego on the line because he doesn’t want to look like he’s afraid of Usyk after losing to him by a 12 round decision on September 25th in front of his fans in London, England.

AJ has a difficult decision to make, though, because, as we saw last September, Usyk is all wrong for him, and he’s a much better fighter with a superior gas tank.

If Joshua steps aside, he’ll get not only the step aside money, but he’ll also get a shot at the winner of the Fury vs. Usyk fight. It’s a win-win situation for Joshua, and he would be a fool not to take it.

If Joshua chooses to be bull-headed and put his career on the line by taking the rematch with Usyk, he’ll lose out on a fight with Fury because there won’t be any point in the match taking place.

Joshua will have lost 3 out of his last four fights, and his career will effectively be on life support.

Fury says he’ll smash Whyte he’s made his mandatory

“He’s been a mandatory for like 200million days, but he ain’t been my mandatory. When he is, I’ll smash the c***’s face right in. When they make him a mandatory challenger, I will defend my belt and butcher him, no problem,” said Fury.

As bad as Whyte has looked in the last three fights, Fury will likely batter him worse than he did Deontay Wilder.

Whyte was never a great fighter, to begin with, but he’s gone downhill recently, and the only time he looked good was when he fought 41-year-old Alexander Povetkin after he came out of the hospital with a case of COVID 19.

Povetkin looked like he’d aged dramatically after his battle with COVID 19, and it was too easy for Whyte to beat what was left of the Russian after the virus ravaged him.