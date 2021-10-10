Lennox Lewis reacts to Tyson Fury stopping Deontay Wilder – Result,

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have created a hugely positive reaction from former heavyweight champion Lennox, and basically the entire boxing world from their exciting war last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lewis saw the fight as an amazing back and forth brawl with both guys getting hurt and tasting the canvas on at least two occasions apiece.

In the end, Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) prevailed with an 11th round knockout victory to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

Fury had to go through one of his toughest fights as a professional to eventually get the ‘W’ tonight in his trilogy match with Deontay.

After Fury knocked Wilder down in round three, it was assumed by many fans that he would finish him off in the next round.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder had other plans, as he put Fury down twice in round four. The round ended before Wilder could finish Fury.

Wilder missed his window of opportunity by failing to knockout Fury in the fourth because in between rounds, he recovered and never looked back.

Lewis reacts to Fury’s win

“Oh my God, what a fight,” said Lennox Lewis to Boxing Social in reacting to the Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight tonight. “We saw the first fight and it was an amazing fight.

“We saw the second fight, even more amazing. The third was the cap. A great fight by both guys. Tyson Fury obviously came out the victor.

“Tough, back and forth, back and forth. I mean, you could tell they both wanted it, and you could tell they had a lot of heart and they’re both soldiers.

“Great fight, I’m really happy with it. The key to Fury getting the win. What he did was basically put his weight on Deontay and was moving forward and coming in with left-rights.

“I think it would be a great fight,” said Lewis when asked about his thoughts on Fury fighting Oleksandr Usyk.

“Tyson is really big and 6’9″. How tall is Usyk? It’s going to be a difficult fight for him, but Tyson is a great fighter and a great champion. I think he’s the king of the division right now,” said Lewis.

A fight between Fury and IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Kos) would be great, but it’s not going to happen potentially until the second half of next year.

Usyk is facing Anthony Joshua in a rematch in March, and if he wins that fight, he’s going to have other great options.

Warren was impressed with Fury vs. Wilder 3

“Everybody in the whole place was at the edge of their seat and standing up,” said Frank Warren to Boxing Social in reacting to Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder.

“It was probably the best heavyweight fight I’ve seen live. It was a much better fight tonight because it was what it was. It was two guys gave their all.

“It was two absolute warriors in there, throwing bombs at each other. Both on the floor and getting up,” Warren said about Wilder and Fury both hitting the canvas at different points in the fight.

“In the end, Tyson’s heart and will to win prevailed. It was something special. That’s what boxing is at its truest is all about, guys giving it their all as they did.

“I could see what Wilder was trying to do. It’s easy to see when you’re outside of the ring. He’s dangerous, as we all know. He’s a dangerous, dangerous fighter.

“In the first fight, Tyson was winning it well and then he got clipped in the middle part of the fight, and certainly in the last round we all know.

“A big bomb landed on him, and he got back up. He did the same thing tonight, and he was on the floor twice.

“No, because he was always in it, Wilder. He was letting those bombs go right up until the end, wasn’t he?” said Warren when asked if he felt that the fight should have been halted earlier.

“I have to tell you that’s the best heavyweight fight I’ve seen live, bar none,” said Warren in giving his final thoughts on the Fury vs. Wilder III fight.

It was an odd fight with both guys getting hurt, and seemingly in a position to win. Wilder could have won the fight if he’d finished Fury when he was badly hurt. It was a missed opportunity for Deontay.