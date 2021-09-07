Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua fight will happen “sooner or later”

Tyson Fury expects to meet up with Anthony Joshua in the ‘Battle of Britain’ at some point in the future, provided the two keep winning and holding world titles in the heavyweight division.

WBC belt-holder Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) could have fought Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) last month in Saudi Arabia if not for the U.S arbitrator ruling that he had to give Deontay Wilder his contractual rematch that he’d tried to walk away from.

There’s still a good chance Fury, and Joshua can fight in the first half of 2022 if they successfully defend their respective titles.

Fury has a trilogy match with Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) on October 9th, whereas IBF/WBA/WBO champion Joshua will be defending against Oleksandr Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) this month on September 25th.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fury, 32, was interviewed by The Overlap, and he said he likes the idea of him and Joshua tossing their titles in the trash and fighting without the belts.

Given how totally focused Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn are on becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, the odds of Joshua vacating his three titles are zero. Moreover, I doubt that Joshua would want to fight Fury unless he has a chance to battle for his WBC title.

“I have never been optimistic about this fight happening,” said Fury to The Overlap about a fight between him and Joshua happening eventually.

“Even when the deal was done, I was never optimistic. Guess what? It never happened.

“I do think, sooner or later, it has to happen,” said Fury about a fight with Joshua.

“Even if we go AWOL, throw all the belts in the bin, to fight each other? I would do that. But I’m not sure he would be willing to do that.”

It’s a good idea that Fury makes sure he doesn’t lose his fight against Wilder on October 9th because if he gets beaten up or knocked out, he can forget about a fight with Joshua. If Fury gets sparked out, it’ll be Deontay (42-1-1, 41 KOs) that winds up facing Joshua instead of him.

Fury still has a lot of work to do in his final month before his trilogy match against Wilder because he doesn’t look in the same condition as last year.

Last year in February, Fury looked bigger, more muscular in a way that he’d never looked before in his rematch with Wilder. Where did those muscles go? It’s a good question.

Fury is now looking a lot older and almost like his 57-year-old father, John Fury. If age is starting to creep in at an accelerated rate with Fury, he’s going to be in trouble next month when he gets inside the ring with Wilder on October 9th.

“I just know on my end, and my management team and my promoter – we’ve done everything we can to make this happen, and as long as I’m champion, I’ll compete with anyone,” said Fury.