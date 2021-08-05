Eddie Hearn uncertain Canelo vs. Bivol fight will happen

Eddie Hearn says they’re running out of time to finalize a deal for Canelo Alvarez to challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol for his title on September 18th. Hearn says this weekend could be the deadline to get the fight done or move on.

Surprisingly, Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) wants a catchweight for the fight with the unbeaten Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs), and that’s slowing things down. Bivol’s team wants to know what number Canelo requires to do the fight.

Canelo choosing to push for a catchweight handicap could result in the fight being moved back to October or November because Bivol will need time to lose the weight. The rumored catchweight that Canelo wants is 170 lbs, which is less than halfway between 168 and 175.

Hearn impatient

“We’re running out of time, to be honest with you,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social on the Canelo vs. Bivol fight. “I think September the 18th is six weeks on Saturday, which is fine because he [Canelo] sells out instantly.

You want time to build the promotion,” Hearn continued. “Bivol has been training, waiting for the finalization. But there will come the point where he will say, ‘Enough is enough.‘

“I really feel like that’s going to be this weekend. We’re reviewing a number of offers from Saul and his team, and I’d like to get the fight over the line for September 18th.

“We’ll do all we can. It does slow down everything else in the world. Not just for Matchroom but for all people, who are waiting to see what Canelo does on September the 18th, and we have cards ready to go,” said Hearn.

We don’t know how serious Canelo is about taking the fight with Bivol. Has Canelo had a chance of heart after looking at some of the videos of Bivol’s past fights? It’s possible.

It’s a risky fight for Canelo, one that he could lose and lose badly. Canelo has never been knocked out before during his long 16-year professional career, but there’s a chance that he could against Bivol.

Although Bivol isn’t as hard of a puncher as IBF/WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, he’s got some pop in his shots that could hurt Canelo. The body punching from Bivol is the biggest worry for Canelo because he’s been hurt to the body before.

We also don’t know if Canelo will demand a rehydration clause to be inserted into the contract to limit how much weight Bivol can gain back. If Canelo asks for a catchweight of 170 lbs AND a rehydration limit of 10 lbs, it could weaken Bivol to the point where he’s nowhere near 100% for the fight.

Ideally, Canelo should take the high road and not ask for a catchweight handicap or a rehydration limit because those things make him look like he needs the advantage to win.