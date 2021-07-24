Canelo Alvarez presented draft contract for Sept.18 fight vs. Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are closing their deal for September 18th on FOX pay-per-view for their undisputed 168-lb championship in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to ESPN, WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) was presented with a draft contract on Friday. The fight is expected to be finalized soon.

It’s likely the fight will be announced next week, which will make many fans happy that the negotiations are finally done. Canelo and Plant will be fighting on the Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend. That’ll help sell the fight on PPV, as it might need help.

IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) has the last title that Canelo, 31, needs for him to become the undisputed champion at 168.

Plant wants to wreck Canelo’s vision of becoming the undisputed champion, but he’s going to have to fight a lot better than he has in the past to prevent him from taking his belt.

It will be interesting to see if Plant gets the $10 million that he was hoping to get for the Canelo fight. If Plant loses this fight, he’ll likely never get another chance to make anywhere near the same money.

Plant’s IBF belt is the reason he would be getting that kind of money. It’s not because Plant is popular or that fans want to see him and Canelo fight. They don’t.



Fans want to see Canelo face David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, Artur Beterbiev, Dimitry Bivol, Demetrius Andrade and to a lesser extent Gennadiy Golovkin.

Speaking of Bivol. Canelo’s promoter Eddie Hearn said earlier this week that Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs) is the Plan-B if the Plant negotiations can’t be finalized.

It’s hard to take Hearn seriously with that comment because Bivol is a HUGE step up from the opposition that Canelo has been facing while on his journey to becoming the undisputed champion at 168.

Plant is a slick boxer/puncher who moves around the ring, jabbing and showing a lot of the same moves that we’ve seen from Floyd Mayweather Jr. He’s not as fast or as athletic as Mayweather.

Also, Plant becomes easy to hit once his fights go past six rounds. That’s probably what Canelo is hoping for so that he can knock Plant out.

Plant hasn’t shown much ambition since picking up the IBF 168-lb title in January 2019 with a 12 round decision win over Jose Uzcategui.

Plant has defended it successfully against these fighters in three defenses since winning the IBF strap: Mike Lee, Vincent Feigenbutz, and Caleb Truax.

David Benavidez has continually called Plant out, wanting a title shot against him, but he’s been ignored. Many boxing fans believe Benavidez would make easy work of Plant.

If Canelo beats Plant to become the undisputed 168-lb champion, his next move could be to face Jermall Charlo. He’s one of the guys that Canelo has said that he wants to fight.