Fury has to be the favorite over Wilder – says Virgil Hunter

Elite trainer Virgil Hunter says Tyson Fury must be considered the favorite going into his third fight with Deontay Wilder on July 24th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Virgil says there were many things that happened the last time the two fought that negatively impacted Wilder’s performance.

Although Hunter isn’t saying what those things are, we’ve already heard about Wilder’s bicep injury, his legs being weakened by his heavy ring-walk costume and Fury’s fouling that he got away with.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) feels that his ex-trainer Mark Breland’s decision to stop the fight messed things up for him.

At the time of the stoppage, Wilder looked like he was waiting for the perfect moment to spring on Fury with one of his right-hand shots to pull the victory out.

“The consensus would favor Fury based on the last fight, but there were so many things that happened that you have to look at this one as a brand new fight,” said Virgil Hunter to Fighthub about the Wilder trilogy.

“You can’t not take Wilder’s word as just empty talk. He was adamant about how he felt about certain things. Regardless of what it looks like and what it seems like, you have to give him the benefit of the doubt,” said Hunter.

Wilder has never been one in the past to exaggerate when talking about his fights. He’s not someone that comes up with a lot of excuses when he fails to fight at a high level.

Wilder has always been a straight-shooter in telling it like it is, which is refreshing for the sport.

The third fight will answer all questions about whether Wilder was messed around the last time he fought Fury. If he can destroy Fury on July 24th, you’d have to believe that he would have done the same thing in the second fight if all things were equal.

“Whether all these allegations or true or not remains to be seen, but the good thing about it is there’s another fight that are going to answer all these questions,” said Hunter.

“Right now, based on the last fight, you have to favor Fury. But then again, we know that Wilder is working hard and he has the potential and the ability to turn the fight around.

“There are 12 rounds, and he [Wilder] could conceivably get his shots through and upset the applecart. We’ll have to see,” said Hunter.