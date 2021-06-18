Deontay Wilder says he’ll destroy Anthony Joshua in ‘devastating fashion’

Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder is already thinking ahead of his upcoming July 24th trilogy fight against Tyson Fury towards an undisputed heavyweight clash against Anthony Joshua in December.

Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) believes he’s going to destroy IBF/WBA/WBO champion Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) unless he chooses to duck the fight with him by facing one of his mandatory challengers.

Several years ago, the towering 6’7″ knockout artist Wilder and Joshua wanted to set up a unification fight. The negotiations never got off the ground, partly due to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn talking about flat fees for Wilder and how AJ is a much bigger draw.

“In a devastating fashion,” Wilder said to Sky Sports about what he’s going to do to Joshua. “Without no excuses, no mandatories, nothing in the way.

“As I see it, they’re already making up excuses,” Deontay continued. “They already got a mandatory planned ahead. No one really wants to fight someone like me. I don’t blame them.”

It’s probably better for Wilder to stay focused on his fight with Fury and not get himself thinking about the Joshua match yet. Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) changed his fighting style last time he fought Wilder, choosing to rough him up with shoving, holding, and rabbit punches.

The good news for Wilder is that Fury appears to have aged considerably since a year ago, and he’s looked weathered and shriveled up. Last year, Fury bulked up to a solid-looking 273 lbs compared to Wilder’s 231 lbs.

This time, it’s unlikely that Fury will be anywhere near the 273 because he’s lost too much muscle weight from now hitting the weights the way he needed to during the lockdown.

Without that size, Fury will have a hard time with Wilder, particularly with his new coach Malik Scott having changed his game, making him more of a technician.

The mandatory that Wilder is talking about is Joe Joyce, the second WBO mandatory. Oleksandr Usyk is the current WBO mandatory facing Joshua on September 18th or 25th at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England.

Recently, Deontay lost his WBC title to Fury by a seventh-round knockout in his last fight in February 2020. The two had a rematch clause in the contract, but Fury chose to try and walk away from the third match.

His management even went as far as to start negotiations with Joshua, believing that Wilder wouldn’t win his arbitration case. As we all know now, it went against Fury, and now he’s forced to fight Deontay next month on July 24th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Malik Scott is doing some things with Wilder,” said Austin Trout to ESNEWS. “I see Wilder throwing some nice, crisp, fast combinations. His combinations used to be all over the place.

“It seems like he’s tightened them up. With Fury, I don’t think he’s going to do anything differently; I don’t think he has to do anything different.

“It’s really up to Wilder to change the game up. Wilder has got that equalizer [right hand]. I’m going with Wilder. I think Wilder is going to make the upset.

“He’s fluid, he looks faster, and he still looks like he’s carrying that power but with more speed.

“Instead of cocking that right hand all the way back and hitting that bag, he’s just letting it go, and it’s still making the same amount of crack. He’s still looking good.

“Malik Scott was a good heavyweight. He’s not just a good heavyweight, but a really skillful heavyweight. He’s probably one of the most skillful heavyweights I’ve seen in a long time. So I’m glad that he’s giving Deontay some of those skills and drills.

“I don’t think he [Wilder] has got to go for the knockout,” Trout continued about Deontay. “I think the most that he looks for the knockout, Fury is elusive, fast, smart, high ring IQ fighter.

“If Wilder looks for the knockout, he won’t even catch Fury. He needs to set it up. Use his jab, touch him with his right, and then bang him when it’s time.

“I don’t think he should look for the knockout. He should let it come,” Trout said about Wilder.