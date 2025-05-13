Caleb Plant Smells Blood: Says Today’s Canelo Wouldn’t Survive a Second Fight

Canelo Alvarez has not stopped a foe since November of 2021, this when the Mexican star scored a late, 11th round TKO over Caleb Plant. And that fight, Plant says now, was when Canelo was at or around his peak. Now, as Plant said when speaking with The Ring, he thinks Canelo may have declined.

Plant says Canelo peaked against him—so what’s left now?

Canelo, 63-2-2(39) looked pretty awful last time out, this when he failed to throw anything like enough punches in his fight with a terribly negative William Scull, and Plant says he doesn’t think we are looking at the same version of Canelo as the one who fought him. However, Plant adds that it’s possible a case of “stylistic matchups” may have affected Canelo’s recent performances.

“I don’t think it’s the same Canelo, not quite,” Plant said. “He was at his peak when we fought…..but I’m not really trying to get patted on the back for losing. Maybe it’s been stylistic matchups, or maybe he’s getting older. I can’t say for sure. We can only speculate. We’ll get a good read on that in September. I kind of figured that [the Scull fight] was going to be like that. Canelo cut the ring off pretty well but Scull wanted no part. But we still have that fight in September 12 against Terence Crawford. We are going to see a great fight come September. You want to say there are weight classes for a reason, but Crawford is a special guy.”

Canelo-Crawford will give answers—just not the ones Plant wants

Plant, 23-2(14), who says he will be watching Canelo-Crawford “as a fan,” still craves a rematch opportunity with Canelo, and “Sweet Hands” says he can beat Canelo in a return fight.

“I believe so,” Plant said as far as if he thinks he could get his revenge over Canelo. “A few minor adjustments should get that done.”

But will “Bud” Crawford, perfect at 41-0(31), beat Plant to it, and pull off the big win over Canelo in Las Vegas in September?