Deontay Wilder talking “legal homicide” about trilogy match with Tyson Fury

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder talks about putting together a facility to “commit legal homicide” when he takes on Tyson Fury in their trilogy match on July 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gee, I wonder what Fury is thinking after hearing Wilder vowing to do “legal homicide” with him on July 24th? Is Fury quaking in his boots or what? With the way Wilder knocked Fury out cold in their first fight in 2018, he’s got to take him seriously.

You have to wonder what the repercussions will be if Wilder’s prophecy of “legal homicide” turns out to be true. Will boxing create a new rule where Wilder must wear larger 16-oz gloves to protect his opponents? After all, Wilder is considered to be the hardest punching heavyweight in history by many.

Many people in boxing believe the 6’7″ Wilder is the hardest puncher ever, and we already know Fury doesn’t have the greatest chin.

You can argue the only reason Fury wasn’t knocked out in both of his fights with Wilder was because of the referee in the first fight and the upper body movement he used to dodge shots.

It certainly helped that Wilder fought with a bicep injury in the second fight and was hit back of the head with a rabbit punch from Fury in the third.

Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) wants to avenge his loss to Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) from last year in February, and he sounds like he means business with wanting to put a hurt on the big 6’9″ Gypsy King’s backside on the night.

Fury has been bragging something fierce for the last year and a half since stopping the injured Wilder in the seventh round. Wilder didn’t want to stop fighting at the time, but his cornerman Mark Breland made the mistake of throwing in the towel when he got pummeled by Fury in the corner.

The move by Breland ultimately factored into Wilder’s decision to part ways with him recently. The underlying message is don’t stop Wilder’s fights, even if things look bleak.

“My mind is very violent,” Wilder said to Premier Boxing Champions. “We built a whole facility to commit a legal homicide, and that’s just what it is; my mind is very violent at this time.

“The only thing about it is, at that point in time, I have to wait until I get in the ring to really release because I can’t do it on the outside; it’d defeat the purpose.

“The baby’s got to eat, but when I do get in the ring, this is what I love about it, I’m able to release everything I’ve been feeling, everything I’ve been thinking, and get paid to do it.”

Well, if Wilder is going to knock Fury out, he’s probably going to need to do it early because the longer the fight goes, the more it favors the Gypsy King.

If Wilder gets clipped with another debilitating punch to the back of the head from Fury, he’s going to be in bad shape like he was last time he fought him.