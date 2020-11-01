Johnny Nelson to Deontay Wilder: You’re not the King anymore

Former cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson has gotten himself all worked up over a social media post former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder rade on Saturday.

Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) made it clear in a video clip that he wasn’t happy with Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) for not honoring his rematch clause, as well as former trainer Mark Breland for stopping the fight in their rematch last February.

Nelson doesn’t believe the excuses Wilder is making about his loss. Chiefly, Nelson doesn’t agree with Wilder having suspicions about Fury’s gloves that he wore, which he says created a dent on the left side of his head and tore up his ear.

Wilder brings up a good point when he says that he chose to give Fury a title shot after returning to boxing in 2018 after a long layoff. Deontay said he would give Fury a shot, and he did.

Now, when Wilder asks for a title shot, Fury has turned his back on him and is choosing to take what many believe will be a fringe contender for his December 5th fight.

It does make Fury look bad that he’s not going to give Wilder the third fight when he threw him a bone two years ago when the ‘Gypsy King’ was returning to the sport after ballooning up to near 400 pounds.

Here are some of Wilder’s Twitter posts from Saturday:

“In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh! #BombZquad #TilThisDay.

“When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again, being a man of my word, I fought you.

“When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot,” said Wilder.

Many boxing fans aren’t aware that Wilder helped Fury out when he was needy by giving him a title shot that he hadn’t earned.

Before Wilder offered Fury a title shot, he’d beaten two low-level fighters in Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta. Fury didn’t deserve a title shot, but Wilder still gave it to him.

Now when Wilder is the one that needs a helping hand, Fury has arguably turned his back on him and is electing to fight a soft job in December.

After that, Fury is expected to fight Anthony Joshua twice in 2021. As for Wilder, if he’s lucky, he might get a title shot in 2022, but don’t bet on it.

You can understand why Wilder feels like Fury had abandoned him and not shown gratitude for what he did for him when he needed a helping hand with his career.

🤴🏿Fury Be A Man 🖕🏿@Tyson_Fury it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement.

Nelson: Wilder isn’t the King anymore

“Now you want to make noise; you’re a man of your word. So why didn’t you pick up the phone and phone him [Tyson Fury] and let him know what’s going on?” said Johnny Nelson to IFL TV in reacting to Wilder’s comments on Saturday.

“Who do you think you are? You can talk about the King is back. You ain’t the king anymore. This man’s ego has really taken off, and it still hasn’t landed.

“What he said if it was true to create debate to get people talking about him, wicked job. But if you really believe in that bull s*** that he was saying, then he’s got a problem. Are you mad?

“What is he thinking?” Nelson said in talking about Wilder blaming his trainer Mark Breland and the referee for stopping the fight in the 7th round in his rematch with Tyson Fury last February.

“He’s classing Mark Breland as a traitor for pulling him out of the fight. He saved his life because he could have caught a living beating when he was flat on his face. There’s no excuse for that,” said Nelson.

Johnny is right about Wilder no longer being the King, but he’s trying to bring himself back, but he’s not given the opportunity. It’s hard for Wilder to come back when Fury has decided he doesn’t want to fight him.

Wilder blaming his to Fury on his gloves

“So let’s go down to the glove situation,” Nelson continued. “That’s his argument because I can’t understand why he did what he did,” Nelson said about Wilder believing that Fury had something in his gloves during the rematch.

“You must have cheated. I understand that argument because he can’t understand how someone did that to him because he’s always been the person that done it. So now he has a piece of his own medicine.

“In the second fight, he gave you a beating. That’s still not acceptable. ‘Nah, the gloves. You must have done blah, blah, blah.’ I saw the glove where sometimes when he hit, the glove was open.

“He probably slapped him with the palm like that. If Deontay really believes in what he said, I’m disappointed. If he doesn’t believe in what he said and he said it to get in the mix, I get it. That’s a genius move. Get everybody talking about you again,” Nelson said about Deontay.

If you look at how Fury’s gloves were bending in the video from the Wilder fight, you can see why Deontay might have some suspicions of foul play.

Johnny doesn’t buy Deontay’s excuses

“Any interviewer would call him out on all these things,” Nelson said about Wilder’s various excuses for his loss to Fury.

“Let him confirm or deny it. He’s eventually going to have to account for what has been said in the past. So far, what he’s doing is putting something out, and he’s getting us all talking.

“But is it going to get the respect back in the business with the excuses coming out?

No. I dont know what’s going on behind closed doors with Mark Breland, but to me, Mark Breland was the most experienced technician of our sport of a fighter that I could see in that [Wilder] corner.

“Technically, I wouldn’t put him [Wilder’ in the top 10. I’d put him #1 for being able to punch. Mark was the one that was trying to put him right,” Nelson added.

Deontay will have to start from scratch and build himself back up without the help of Fury, Joshua, or any of the other popular fighters. Those guys aren’t about to risk their necks by fighting Wilder and have him ruin their two-fight deal next year.

Wilder has become irreverent to the top fighters

“Deontay Wilder is now in the ‘Who needs him?’ club,” Nelson said. “That’s a horrible club to be in. Nobody wants Deontay Wilder because he’s dangerous.

‘So if you don’t have to fight him, you won’t fight him. End of. Unless you’re getting paid a ridiculous amount of money. So he’s in the ‘who needs him?’ club, and he’s put himself in the position where he’s giving everybody an excuse to ignore him.

“Before, he was in a position where people couldn’t ignore him. They had to deal with him. He earned his position.

“Now he’s put himself in the position where he’s given everybody the excuse to ignore him. He can’t blame anybody else but himself,” Nelson said about Wilder.

The top guys aren’t going to fight Wilder, but maybe he can get some fringe fighters like Dereck Chisora to face him. That would be a good fight for Wilder. Oleksandr Usyk would be an excellent opponent for Deontay, but he probably wouldn’t agree to face him.