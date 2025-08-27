Sanchez on Crawford: “He’s Going to Be Getting Hit with a Truck” by Canelo Alvarez

Trainer Abel Sanchez says Terence Crawford isn’t “big enough” or “strong enough” to defeat four-belt 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez on September 13th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He believes it comes down to the size of Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) that will be too much for Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs).

Canelo’s Strength is a Problem

“I don’t think he’s big enough. I don’t think he’s strong enough to muscle Canelo,” said trainer Abel Sanchez to Fighthype, talking about Terence Crawford lacking the size and power to defeat Canelo Alvarez on September 13th.

Crawford has packed on so much weight in the last 12 months that he now looks bigger than Canelo. If Canelo’s marked-up face from his sparring with Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is any indication, Crawford has more than enough size to give him problems with his shots.

Crawford’s Punch Resistance Tested

The real problem for Terence could be the solid shots that Canelo hits him with. Putting on size is one thing, but it doesn’t do anything to improve his ability to take Canelo’s shots. He’s never been hit by a fighter as big or as powerful as Alvarez in a professional fight. It’s late in the game for Crawford to find out, with him turning 38 next month on September 28.

“I see Canelo going away with a decision,” said Sanchez. “Terence needs to press as much as he can. He’s active as much as he can. Once Canelo starts pounding on him, Terence is going to be getting hit with a truck. That’s a big, strong guy. Wherever he hits you, he’s going to damage you. Not only zap your strength, but it also damages your physique.”

Crawford will undoubtedly avoid getting hit as much as possible by Canelo, but if he plans on winning, he’s going to need to put himself in the line of fire. Just moving around and jabbing won’t win the fight for Crawford.

The Dangers of Engagement

He’s going to need to engage, and that’s where Canelo will have the chance of hitting him hard. Crawford isn’t as big, fast or as powerful as Canelo’s last opponent, William Scull. Canelo took his shots well and dealt with his hand speed effectively. Crawford had good speed when he was younger, but he’s slowed down as he’s gotten older. Now, he’s moderately fast and gets by with his ring IQ.

“I hope it’s a good fight because the public is looking for a great fight. I see Canelo winning. I think they’re both the same,” said Abel when asked who is more intelligent in the ring. “Canelo has outsmarted everyone he’s fought except for Floyd when he was a baby [22].”

People have been undervaluing Canelo’s intelligence going into this fight. They’ve mostly talked about Crawford’s ring smarts while ignoring Canelo, which is surprising because he has more experience than Crawford and has learned more from fighting better opposition.

A Lackluster Performance Against Madrimov

“Terence didn’t look too good against Madrimov, did he? And Madrimov was able to hit him with some shots. They’re both very smart. I just think the difference is the size,” said Abel.

Crawford looked lackluster against former WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov last year on August 3, 2024. That fight was close enough to be scored as a draw or a win for Madrimov.