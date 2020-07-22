Teofimo Lopez COMMANDS Vasily Lomachenko: “Bring my belts”

Teofimo Lopez took a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York to take a look at the venue that he was supposed to have been fighting Vasiliy Lomachenko this month. As you would guess, MSG was like a ghost town, with no boxing fans and the place not open due to the pandemic.

While standing outside of the historic MSG, IBF lightweight champion Teofimo (15-0, 12 KOs) sent a message to WBA/WBC/WBO 135-lb champion Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) to bring his belts to him because he wants to take them.

Lomachenko and Teofimo are scheduled to fight on October 3, but that’s still not certain. There’s a possibility that Top Rank could move the date for that fight, especially if there’s a chance of a vaccine being available by December, as many believe to be the case.

With a vaccine for the public, Top Rank can go ahead and schedule Teofimo vs. Lomachenko in a venue like MSG, and likely sell it out.

Lomachenko doesn’t care where Teofimo fight happens

“Hey Loma, where you at? I’m at Madison Square Garden, that’s where I’m at,” said Teofimo Lopez on his Instagram. “I’m waiting; the fans are waiting. Bring my belts. The Takeover,” said Teofimo.

Lomachenko responds to Teofimo

“Teofimo Lopez, hey boy, go back to the boxing gym and be ready,” said Lomachenko on his Twitter. “I don’t care where it happens, even in your backyard.”

If Lomachenko is serious about being open to fighting Lopez, 22, in his backyard, then he probably won’t mind if the fight is staged in New York. That’s where it needs to be for it to sell, but that can’t happen until after the pandemic.

Top Rank keeps moving the date for the Lomachenko-Lopez fight, and it’s understandable why they’re doing so. It’s such a great fight that it would be a waste for it to take place without fans. If Top Rank can keep moving the Lomachenko vs. Teofimo fight enough, they’ll eventually have the match take place in front of fans.

The one problem that Top Rank has with them continuing to push the match back between Loma and Teofimo is the fact that it could hurt Lopez’s chances of winning. He’s outgrown the 135lb division, and he needs to move up to 140 already.

So if Top Rank still hasn’t scheduled the Lomachenko-Teofimo fight by this time next year, then Teofimo might need to move on and move up to 140. He can’t delay his entire career over one fight against Lomachenko, can he? It doesn’t matter that it’s a great fight. Teofimo can’t spend years on this one match without stalling his own career.