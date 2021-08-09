So Who Has The Tougher Fight: Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua?

“Deontay Wilder is more dangerous than ever in the Tyson Fury trilogy fight,” Andy Lee

“Oleksandr Usyk is the best boxer Anthony Joshua will ever face,” Tony Bellew.

Two rival heavyweight champions, each with an upcoming assignment that, if they lose, would very likely put paid to any chance of them ever facing one another in a colossal heavyweight unification showdown for the ages. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, they both have their work cut out for them in their upcoming fights. Or do they? Who has the tougher fight: Fury against Deontay Wilder (fight-III), or Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk?

You’ve read what Andy Lee, co-trainer of Fury has had to say, and you’ve perhaps taken notice of what Tony Bellew, the last cruiserweight to have fought Usyk has had to say. But do you agree? We know how ultra-dangerous Wilder’s power is, that bomb of a right hand in particular, and with new trainer Malik Scott, Wilder has had a long, long time to train, to come up with a game-plan that will work against Fury. Wilder, 42-1-1(41) has had a long time in which to put right all the wrongs he fell victim of in the second fight with Fury (a fight that will be almost 20 months old by the time the two bitter rivals get it on in their three-match).

But is Wilder more of a threat to Fury than Usyk is to Joshua? If Wilder is a raw puncher who epitomises the old adage, ‘he always has a puncher’s chance,’ then Uysk, 18-0(13) is the polar opposite of that. The southpaw from Ukraine is no lethal puncher (certainly up at heavyweight), yet he is a magnificent boxer, arguably a master with a quite unique boxing brain. If Wilder poses the threat of putting Fury to sleep, Usyk poses the threat of leaving AJ outboxed, embarrassed and demoralised. Maybe.

The negatives.

Wilder is “too wild, too raw and too lacking in boxing skills to beat Fury,” so say many people, be they fans, experts, pundits, or fellow fighters. Usyk is “just too small to beat a juggernaut like Joshua, who will steamroll him,” so say many people, be they fans, experts, pundits, or fellow fighters. Both arguments are tough to, well, argue with.

In his fight, Wilder is attempting to reverse one of the nastiest, most complete and utter ass-kickings ever seen in world heavyweight championship history. In his fight, Usyk is going in with a man so much bigger, so much taller, so much more power packed than he is. Maybe a better question than the one posed in the above headline is, who has the tougher challenge: Wilder or Usyk?

Both Fury, 30-0-1(21) and Joshua, 24-1(22) are prohibitive favourites to win (on September 25 in Joshua’s case, and on October 9 in Fury’s case), and as such we will witness an upset if either champ is derailed. But is Wilder up to it? Is Usyk?

What do YOU guys think? Who has the tougher task, Fury or Joshua? And if it came to it, would YOU rather be outboxed and out-pointed, or punched out and laid out?