Jose Zepeda vs. Dalton Smith on March 23, Live on DAZN

Date: Saturday – March 23

Saturday – March 23 Venue: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Utilita Arena, Sheffield Streaming: Live on DAZN

Live on DAZN Start Time: 2 PM ET / 7 pm UK time

Jose Zepeda is eyeing a win over the UK’s rising star Dalton Smith as his golden ticket back to the world title scene, hoping the fourth time’s the charm. This California native is gearing up to throw down with Sheffield’s own Smith in a fight that’s got “intriguing” written all over it at the Utilita Arena this fine Saturday, with the whole world tuning in on DAZN.

Zepeda’s had his share of swings at the Super-Lightweight title, coming up short against the likes of Jose Carlos Ramirez and Regis Prograis. But he’s not letting that dampen his spirits, no sir. Now, he’s setting his sights on Smith, the new kid on the block who’s been cleaning house in the 140lbs division back in Blighty.

Chon, as Zepeda is affectionately known, isn’t just stepping into the ring for kicks. He’s got his eye on the prize, mulling over retirement if young Thunder manages to outbox him. Zepeda’s game plan? Go big or go home. He’s not just here to show up; he’s here to show out and snag that fourth shot at glory.

As for Smith, this fight’s his big leap into the deep end, and Zepeda’s ready to test if he can swim with the sharks. It’s not just a fight; it’s a spectacle, and according to Zepeda, the real winners will be the fans, in for a treat as these two gladiators go toe-to-toe.

Zepeda’s last tango in the ring didn’t go his way, taking a schooling from Richardson Hitchins. But he’s not the type to back down, jumping at the chance to duke it out with another one of the division’s hotshots. He’s in it to win it, aiming to crack back into the top ten with a victory over Smith. It’s go big or go home for Zepeda, and he’s not planning on hanging up his gloves just yet.

The night’s not just about Zepeda and Smith, though. It’s packed with fights that’ll have fans on the edge of their seats, from Sandy Ryan defending her gold against Terri Harper, to the showdown between Ishmael Davis and Troy Williamson. And let’s not forget about Campbell Hatton gunning for his first title. It’s shaping up to be one heck of a night in Sheffield, with punches, jabs, and maybe even a knockout or two.

Updated Fight Card: