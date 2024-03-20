Canelo to Media: “I Don’t Need to Prove Anything”

Canelo Alvarez responded to the nonstop David Benavidez that he’d been asked by the media, saying, “I don’t need to prove anything,”

The Mexican superstar pointed out that he’d fought everybody the media had asked him to fight during his career, and it’s “never enough” for them.

Canelo then gave his price tag for what he would want to fight Benavidez, saying it would have to be “150 to 200 million,” not the “25 million more” he would receive for fighting anybody else.

Whether the money Canelo is asking for to fight Benavidez can be realized by one of the promoters is doubtful. That’s the kind of money the Saudis are expected to throw at British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury if they ever meet.

They’ve not shown the same desire to pay non-heavyweights that money, so Canelo will likely never fight Benavidez.

There are still many good fights out there for boxing fans to see involving Canelo, one of them being his May 4th title defense against unbeaten Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) on Amazon Prime and DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo’s Resume Speaks for Itself

“I don’t need to prove anything to anybody because this fight with Jaime Munguia needs to be respectful because this fight is more important than others,” said Canelo Alvarez to the media about his May 4th fight when asked about the press wanting him to fight David Benavidez.

There would be more reason for Canelo to fight Benavidez if the U.S. fighter took risky fights to earn the shot, but he’s been risk-averse during his career.

Benavidez has never fought guys like David Morrell Jr., Gennadiy Golovkin, Jermall Charlo, Artur Beterbiev, Jai Opetaia, Dmitry Bivol, Oleksandr Usyk, or Anthony Joshua.

The ‘Mexican Monster’ Benavidez is big enough to fight at cruiserweight and heavyweight, so there’s no excuse for why he hasn’t taken more risks with his career.

“You guys remember when you asked me to fight Golovkin? I fight with Golovkin, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant. So, never is enough for you guys, but I don’t need to prove anything to anybody anymore. I’ve been done everything in my career,” said Canelo.