Tyson Fury vs. Usyk: TV, Live Streaming & PPV Price Info

Tyson Fury and the top dog Oleksandr Usyk are set to throw down in Saudi Arabia, and it’s all kicking off for fans across the globe worldwide LIVE on DAZN. The DAZN USA PPV price for n Fury Usyk on Feb 17th will be $69.99,

In a blinding deal, this proper Undisputed heavyweight scrap of the century’s hitting PPV on three of the UK’s massive sports channels: TNT Sports, DAZN (worldwide), and Sky Sports.

Fury vs. Usyk is the headline act of Riyadh Season, and it’s the mightiest tussle boxing’s got to offer. H.E. Advisor Turki Alalshikh, the big boss of the General Entertainment Authority, is dead set on getting this spectacle to as many fans as possible through the top platforms.

HE Turki Alalshikh, the head honcho of Saudi’s General Entertainment Authority, reckons, “Since we kicked off Riyadh Season in 2019, we’ve been all about the big shows, and they don’t get bigger than the Undisputed heavyweight title scrap. We’re making history. This brawl the world’s been waiting for is finally on, and Saudi’s buzzing to host this monumental clash. It’s going to be a global belter, and we’re pulling out all the stops to give everyone a doozy that lives up to such a massive event.”

The Fury vs. Usyk ‘Ring of Fire’ bash will also see two more world title fights in Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena.

Aussie cruiserweight star Jai Opetaia is going toe-to-toe with the former division kingpin and World Boxing Super Series champ, Mairis Briedis, for the IBF world strap in a top-notch rematch.

The unbeaten IBF Super Featherweight World Champ Joe Cordina is defending his title in a proper British dust-up against IBO World Champion Anthony Cacace.

Ex-light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev is on his cruiserweight jaunt, facing off with Sweden’s unbeaten Robin Sirwan Safar. Plus, British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma, the 2022 World Youth Amateur champ, and Kiwi cruiserweight and 2021 Olympian David Nyika are also on the bill.

George Warren, Queensberry’s bigwig, said, “The Undisputed Heavyweight Championship is what it’s all about. Everyone’s eyes will be on Riyadh come February 17 when Tyson Fury meets Oleksandr Usyk. Chuffed to bits that British fans will catch this historic sports moment thanks to the UK’s three heavyweight sports broadcasters: TNT Sports, DAZN, and Sky Sports.”

DAZN’s head honcho Shay Segev chimed in, “Proper chuffed DAZN’s the chosen one for Riyadh Season’s global broadcast partner for ‘Ring of Fire’. DAZN’s where boxing’s at, and for this scrap, we’re throwing in a free month’s sub in the UK & US with any PPV buy, so fans can get stuck into a top drawer lineup of fights this spring. We’re all in with Riyadh Season’s big plans.”

Sky Sports’ boss Jonathan Licht said, “Sky Sports is where it’s at for sports buffs, and with our rich history of airing the biggest boxing showdowns, it’s only fitting we deliver the most awaited fight in a quarter of a century to our punters. With Fury v Usyk and two more world title fights on the docket, it’s shaping up to be an epic bash, and we’re all over it.”

Andrew Georgiou from Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe added, “We’ve been with Tyson Fury every step since his 2018 comeback. Now, we’re gearing up for a historic chapter in sports as the hype builds for the first Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship fight in nearly 25 years. TNT Sports viewers are in for a treat with full fight week coverage from boxing’s ace presenter, Laura Woods, and a top-notch panel of boxing gurus like Carl Frampton, Richie Woodhall, Steve Bunce, all live from the showdown.”