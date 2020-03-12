Top Rank On ESPN: March 14 And March 17 Events To Proceed Without Fans

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to ensure the health and safety of boxing fans and the fight participants, Top Rank announced today that the March 14 and March 17 events at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden will proceed without spectators. The only individuals granted access to the events will be essential production and support staff, in addition to fighters and necessary team members, and credentialed media. Both events will still be shown live on their respective ESPN platforms.





As for future events, Top Rank is consulting with its venue partners and will make a determination in due course.

Full refunds for tickets purchased for the March 14 and March 17 events will be available at the point of purchase.





Growing coronavirus concerns force postponement of tonight’s event

PROVIDENCE, RI (March 12, 2020) – Out of concern for all, and following the instructions from Governor Gina Raimondo and public health officials in the wake of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Twin River Casino Hotel has postponed tonight’s scheduled CES Boxing event at the Event Center.

The event will be rescheduled at a later date. Tickets purchased in advance for the March 12 event will be valid on the rescheduled date or for another CES Boxing or CES MMA event. For ticket refunds, contact CES Boxing by phone at 401-724-2253 or email at ticketing@teamces.com.

“While we acknowledge that the fighters scheduled to compete tonight worked hard for weeks, even months, to prepare for this event, the health and safety of all parties involved is more important,” CES Boxing president Jimmy Burchfield Sr. “This is a unique, unprecedented, situation affecting not only Rhode Island, but the entire world, and we are committed to ensuring the safety of others above all else.”





2Pound Sports 4/4 Fight Card Postponed Due To Oregon Gathering Ban

It looks like fans will have to wait just a bit longer for boxing to make its way back to Portland, as Oregon Governor Kate Brown put into effect a ban on large public gatherings, which would unfortunately include an excited group of fight fans at the Clackamas Armory.

Both GBU/IBF welterweight champion Layla “Amazing” McCarter and challenger Yamila “La Maquinita” Reynoso are prepared to postpone their rematch and keep the bout intact. Additionally, tickets purchased for the April 4th card will be honored when the rematch takes place.

For now, 2Pound Sports and Entertainment is looking to book a brand new date as soon as possible.