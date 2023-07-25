Errol Spence vs. Bud Crawford Fight Week News & Notes

A historic collection of Fight Week activities is set to kick off as unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth’’ Spence Jr. and WBO 147-pound world champion Terence “Bud’’ Crawford make their Grand Arrivals to Las Vegas later today before they meet for the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship on Saturday, July 29 in a highly anticipated SHOWTIME PPV clash from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

As the two pound-for-pound stars finalize their fight week preparations ahead of one of the most significant title fights of all time, SHOWTIME SPORTS® has assembled a treasure trove of news and notes to get ready for the biggest boxing event in recent memory.

THE FIGHT OF THE DECADE

Spence vs. Crawford, perhaps the most anticipated fight since Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015, will likely determine the sport’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. The fight also carries career-defining, historical consequences:

Spence vs. Crawford is the first undisputed welterweight championship fight in the four-belt era, which began in 1988.

Spence vs. Crawford is only the fourth welterweight unification fight in boxing history between unbeaten champions. The other three:

Donald Curry (WBA, IBF) vs. Milton McCrory (WBA) in 1985

Felix Trinidad (IBF) vs. Oscar De La Hoya (WBC) in 1999

Keith Thurman (WBA) vs. Danny Garcia (WBC) in 2017

Spence vs. Crawford has the most combined wins between them (67-0).

Should Crawford win, he’ll become the first male fighter in the four-belt era to become an undisputed champion in two different weight divisions (140 and 147-pounds).

There have been only 12 other welterweight unification fights in boxing history.

FIGHT WEEK FESTIVITIES

The SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel will be home to live streaming coverage of all fight week events, including today’s Grand Arrivals, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, open media undercard workouts on Wednesday kicking off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT with special appearances from Spence and Crawford, the final press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, the weigh-in on Friday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, and the post-fight press conference. Luke Thomas, co-host of the award-winning live digital talk show MORNING KOMBAT, renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani and sports broadcaster Kate Abdo, who covers UEFA Champions League for CBS Sports and is a former PBC studio host, will serve as the hosts of Friday’s live-streamed weigh-in. The trio will also work the SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN show on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, which will include live coverage of preliminary bouts and analysis of the upcoming pay-per-view card.

WHERE TO CATCH ALL THE ACTION

The four-fight pay-per-view event kicks off at a special start time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is widely available for purchase and live streaming in the United States at SHOWTIME.com/ppv and via the SHOWTIME app on supported devices including Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV (2019 models and newer), Xbox One, Xfinity Flex, the Cox Wireless 4K Contour Stream Player and online at SHOWTIME.com and DAZN.com. The event is also available for purchase in the U.S. via satellite and telco systems through DIRECTV®, DISH, Sling TV and Vubiquity. The suggested retail price is $84.95 (SRP). In Canada, viewers can purchase and access the event via traditional cable and satellite distributors (Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel/TELUS and FITE TV, a digital distributor). Liberty and Claro TV will offer the event in Puerto Rico. G&G Closed Circuit Events is the commercial distributor within the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

The official promotional spot, which offers a fiery sampling of the raw power and hostilities that will be on display on July 29, is available HERE.

THE INDUSTRY LEADERS

SHOWTIME SPORTS is in the middle of one of the hottest runs in the network’s 37-year history of televising live boxing. Since the start of 2023, the industry’s strongest schedule has included 20 marquee events that have been announced (including July 29) with three dates apiece in February, March, April, June and July. Spence vs. Crawford will mark the third of five live SHOWTIME Boxing events over the course of six weeks.

The schedule has included Fight of the Year contenders – Subriel Matias stopping Jeremias Ponce on February 25 and Brandon Figueroa decisioning Mark Magsayo on March 4. It has also included KO of the Year contenders – Brian Mendoza’s one-punch KO of Sebastian Fundora, Tim Tszyu’s left-hook KO of Carlos Ocampo and Jaron Ennis’ brutal finish of Roiman Villa. It has also included the biggest names in the sport facing each other, featuring Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, David Benavídez vs. Caleb Plant and now Spence vs. Crawford, with more superstars to make their 2023 SHOWTIME debuts in the Fall.

AWARD-WINNING STORYTELLING

Two episodes of the EMMY® Award-wining SHOWTIME original documentary series ALL ACCESS: SPENCE VS. CRAWFORD are available now on SHOWTIME, streaming on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, and on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel for non-network subscribers. ALL ACCESS, which is voiced by Barry Pepper, sets the stage for the long-awaited showdown and outlines the stakes for both unbeaten champions and why this fight is so crucial to their legacies.

Episode One currently has 1.9 million views, while Episode Two has 1.5 million views on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel alone.

The ALL ACCESS cameras will be in Las Vegas all week, filming ALL ACCESS: SPENCE VS. CRAWFORD EPILOGUE, which will premiere Saturday, August 5. The epilogue will spotlight the drama of fight week and provide an exclusive, first-hand account from fight night like no other show on television, revealing private moments between the fighters, their teams and loved ones.

WORKOUT WARRIORS

If last week’s media workouts are any indication, Spence and Crawford are both in fantastic shape, ready to engage in a battle of attrition if the fight goes into the later rounds. Spence and Crawford didn’t just move around the ring and smile for the cameras, they filled the time by training as if the media wasn’t in attendance, running through their paces and displaying the type of focus, stamina and skills that have made them two of the best and left them drenched in perspiration. Crawford’s workout last Wednesday was an exercise in efficiency as he trained for over an hour with few breaks while Spence’s session on Thursday showcased his incredible work-rate and physicality as he also trained for over an hour with both looking sharp and ready to do battle.

A GENTLEMANLY AFFAIR

Ever since the fight was officially announced by both fighters on May 25 and they appeared on ESPN’s First Take the next morning, Spence and Crawford have remained consistent with their messages to each other and the public. They both have the upmost confidence in themselves, but they also share a mutual respect and deference that seems almost quaint and old-fashioned by today’s boastful standards. Rather than harp on the damage they plan to inflict on the other, the two have focused on the potential for their fight to become an instant classic, given their exciting styles, championship pedigrees and ultra-competitive mindsets.

“The proof is in the pudding. You see Terence Crawford and you see his body of work. You see my body of work when I get in the ring. Everybody already knows. As soon as I get in the ring, I’m stepping. I expect him to step too. We’re going to put on a great show and a great performance,” Spence told Stephen A. Smith.

“I can guarantee that everyone is gonna witness something special. Errol doesn’t like to back up. I’m the type of fighter where you push me and I push even harder. We both have big hearts and like to fight. It makes for a great action-packed fight. July 29 is gonna be a great night for boxing,” Crawford said when the two first met at the kickoff press conference in Los Angeles.

COMMON FOES

There are two common opponents on both Spence and Crawford’s resumes, former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter and former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook.

Porter dropped a 2019 Fight of the Year to Spence, before losing the final fight of his career to Crawford in November 2021. Brook faced Spence in May 2017 as Spence traveled to the U.K. to capture his first career world title, while Brook came stateside to face Crawford in November 2020, losing by fourth-round TKO. Their dual perspectives on Saturday’s outcome conveyed the 50-50 nature of the matchup.

“I don’t have a pick. I don’t know who is going to win this fight. This is what boxing truly is. Both guys have basically everything needed to win, from power to speed. I truly don’t think anyone can look at this fight and say, ‘That guy is going to win,’ because there are so many outcomes and possibilities,” said Porter.

“I think Terence is a very sharp and snapping puncher and Errol has a more grinding and thumping kind of power. That’s the difference I see in the two. We’re talking about two star fighters and it’s going to come down to a very small margin and they’re going to have to bring every part of their game to get a victory,” said Brook.

HOW MUCH YOU WANT TO BET?

DraftKings, the official sportsbook sponsor of Spence vs. Crawford, views “Bud” as a slight favorite on Saturday night. He is currently listed as a -150 favorite, while “The Truth” is a +120 underdog. A $100 bet on Crawford would win $66.67 while a $100 bet on Spence would win $120.00.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings view the fight going into the later rounds as the most likely outcome. The odds for the fight to go over 10.5 rounds are -270 and the odds for the fight to go under 10.5 rounds are +190. For those who believe the fight will end via stoppage, the odds for Spence to win by KO/TKO/DQ are +500, while the odds for Crawford to win via the same method are +270.

THE A TEAM

Veteran sportscaster and “The Last Stand” podcaster Brian Custer will host the SHOWTIME PPV telecast while versatile combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo will once again handle the blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares. The telecast will include Hall of Famers Jim Gray as ringside reporter and Jimmy Lennon, Jr., in his role as ring announcer. Sportscaster Alejandro Luna will call the action in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) with former world champion and SHOBOX: The New Generation commentator Raúl “El Diamante” Marquez serving as the expert analyst. Four-time Emmy® Award winner David Dinkins, Jr. will executive-produce the telecast with Bob Dunphy directing.