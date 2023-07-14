Josh Kelly vs Gabriel Corzo: Start Time, How To Watch

Josh Kelly faces Gabriel Corzo on July 15, live on DAZN – Kelly told Corzo that he will stop him inside two rounds, when the rivals clashed at a heated weigh-in today.
Kelly, the world No2, knows victory over the unbeaten and highly rated Corzo will put him within touching distance of huge fights in the super welterweight division.
The Sunderland fan tops a major night of action which also includes a British title fight, a heavyweight humdinger, a female star on the cusp of titles as well as dazzling prospects and local favourites.
Josh Kelly, the world’s second-ranked fighter, is set to throw down against Gabriel Corzo, a fighter with a clean sheet from Argentina. The venue? The electrifying Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, and you can catch all the action live on DAZN.
Kelly is not just fighting for bragging rights. A win here nudges him tantalizingly close to a world super welterweight title shot. Now, isn’t that a spicy prospect?
Kelly’s promoter, Kalle Sauerland, is already eyeing future battles. And we’re talking about big domestic brawls here. First, Kelly needs to keep his cool and defend his WBO International title against Corzo in this weekend’s Wasserman Boxing show
Sauerland is definitely playing the long game. He’s already dropping names like Kell Brook, Chris Eubank Junior, Liam Smith, and even Conor Benn. But let’s not forget, in boxing, it’s one fight at a time.
Kelly, on the other hand, is all about the here and now. With a dash of sass, he warns, “Corzo will be swimming with the sharks on Saturday night. He will be a lamb to the slaughter.”
But Corzo is not backing down. He snaps back, “I have come here to win. Kelly has lost before, he can lose again. He has been knocked out before, and so he can be knocked out again.”
Kelly’s coach, Adam Booth, adds a bit more heat, saying that fighters don’t want to square off against Josh because they’re scared. They know what a nightmare he can be in the ring.
Weigh-In Results and Running Order
Doors 16:30. First Bout 16:45
4×3 Super Middleweight Contest
Oliver Zaren 168lbs
Jay Byrne 168.10lbs
4×3 Super Lightweight Contest
Owen Rees 142.1lbs
Marius Istrate 139.5lbs
4×3 Super Featherweight Contest
Kai Richmond 134lbs
Karl Sampson 133.14lbs
4×3 Super Welterweight Contest
Tom Summerbell (weighing in tomorrow)
Dimitri Protkanus (weighing in tomorrow)
6×3 Super Welterweight Contest
Samuel Antwi 153.4lbs
Ruben Angulo 155.3lbs
6×3 Super Welterweight Contest
Troy Williamson 160.3lbs
Ramiro Blanco 161.13lbs
8×2 Flyweight Contest
Chloe Watson 113.9lbs
Belen Valdebenito 113.14lbs
6×3 Super Lightweight
Ben Marksby 143.8lbs
Ricardo Fernandez 140.4lbs
Vacant British Super Featherweight title contest
Qais Ashfaq 129.12lbs
Liam Dillon 129.6lbs
4×3 Featherweight Contest
Codie Smith 126.6lbs
Francisco Rodriguez 125lbs
8×3 Heavyweight Contest
Steven Robinson 244.2lbs
Franklin Ignatius 241lbs
WBO International Super Welterweight title
Josh Kelly 154lbs
Gabriel Corzo 152.12lbs