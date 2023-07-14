Josh Kelly vs Gabriel Corzo: Start Time, How To Watch

Josh Kelly faces Gabriel Corzo on July 15, live on DAZN – Kelly told Corzo that he will stop him inside two rounds, when the rivals clashed at a heated weigh-in today.

Kelly, the world No2, knows victory over the unbeaten and highly rated Corzo will put him within touching distance of huge fights in the super welterweight division.

The Sunderland fan tops a major night of action which also includes a British title fight, a heavyweight humdinger, a female star on the cusp of titles as well as dazzling prospects and local favourites.

Kelly is not just fighting for bragging rights. A win here nudges him tantalizingly close to a world super welterweight title shot. Now, isn’t that a spicy prospect?

Kelly’s promoter, Kalle Sauerland, is already eyeing future battles. And we’re talking about big domestic brawls here. First, Kelly needs to keep his cool and defend his WBO International title against Corzo in this weekend’s Wasserman Boxing show

Sauerland is definitely playing the long game. He’s already dropping names like Kell Brook, Chris Eubank Junior, Liam Smith, and even Conor Benn. But let’s not forget, in boxing, it’s one fight at a time.

Kelly, on the other hand, is all about the here and now. With a dash of sass, he warns, “Corzo will be swimming with the sharks on Saturday night. He will be a lamb to the slaughter.”

But Corzo is not backing down. He snaps back, “I have come here to win. Kelly has lost before, he can lose again. He has been knocked out before, and so he can be knocked out again.”

Kelly’s coach, Adam Booth, adds a bit more heat, saying that fighters don’t want to square off against Josh because they’re scared. They know what a nightmare he can be in the ring.

Weigh-In Results and Running Order

Doors 16:30. First Bout 16:45

4×3 Super Middleweight Contest

Oliver Zaren 168lbs

Jay Byrne 168.10lbs

4×3 Super Lightweight Contest

Owen Rees 142.1lbs

Marius Istrate 139.5lbs

4×3 Super Featherweight Contest

Kai Richmond 134lbs

Karl Sampson 133.14lbs

4×3 Super Welterweight Contest

Tom Summerbell (weighing in tomorrow)

Dimitri Protkanus (weighing in tomorrow)

6×3 Super Welterweight Contest

Samuel Antwi 153.4lbs

Ruben Angulo 155.3lbs

6×3 Super Welterweight Contest

Troy Williamson 160.3lbs

Ramiro Blanco 161.13lbs

8×2 Flyweight Contest

Chloe Watson 113.9lbs

Belen Valdebenito 113.14lbs

6×3 Super Lightweight

Ben Marksby 143.8lbs

Ricardo Fernandez 140.4lbs

Vacant British Super Featherweight title contest

Qais Ashfaq 129.12lbs

Liam Dillon 129.6lbs

4×3 Featherweight Contest

Codie Smith 126.6lbs

Francisco Rodriguez 125lbs

8×3 Heavyweight Contest

Steven Robinson 244.2lbs

Franklin Ignatius 241lbs

WBO International Super Welterweight title

Josh Kelly 154lbs

Gabriel Corzo 152.12lbs