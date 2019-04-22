Regis Prograis ready to shine against Kiryl Relikh on Saturday

The fight week activities for the WBSS semi-finals on April 27 start Tuesday in Lafayette with a media workout, but Regis Prograis, a Louisiana native, is also taking time to host 50 Lafayette youth for a special one hour training camp and motivational session four days prior to the biggest fight of his career against WBA Champ Kiryl Relikh.





Participants will include kids between the ages of 7-15 from local boxing gyms, and USA Boxing. Each participant will be surprised with a ticket, courtesy of Prograis, to the April 27th World Boxing Super Series semi-finals.

“I am excited to bring a fight of this magnitude to my home state of Louisiana and give back to the community with my platform. These kids will have a great experience and then on Saturday I will put on a show that the fans won’t forget,” said Prograis, the No. 1 Super Lightweight 140 lb fighter in the world and the current WBC Diamond Champion.

The Regis Prograis ‘Youth Training Camp’ event will be held at 6:00pm on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Corner Man Boxing Club (318 Verdun Street, Lafayette, LA 70501). The event is open to the media but only open to youth participants by invite.





The sensational doubleheader event on April 27 card also sees WBC Diamond & WBA champion Filipino-American Nonito Donaire (39-5, 25 KOs) square off with South Africa’s WBO champion Zolani Tete (28-3, 21 KOs) in the 118-pound bantamweight semi-final.

Tickets starting at $25 for the WBSS Super-Lightweight and Bantamweight Semi-Finals on April 27 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA are available from TicketMaster here.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch all the Ali Trophy semi-finals LIVE, exclusively on DAZN.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

27 April – Cajundome, Lafayette, LA, USA

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh

Nonito Donaire vs Zolani Tete

18 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez

15 June – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti