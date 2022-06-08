Quotes / Photos: Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly – workout for Saturday’s clash on DAZN

Former world champion and undefeated Mexican super-star Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, and his opponent Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (26-2, 10 K.O.s) of Manchester, U.K., hosted a media workout today to kick off fight week. On Saturday, June 11, the fighters will face off at Anaheim’s Honda Center in a 12-round super middleweight fight, live on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico.

As part of the festivities, the co-main event fighter Oscar Duarte (21-1-1, 17 K.O.s) of Chihuahua, Mexico, was also onsite to show off his hard work for the media in attendance. He is set for a 10-round fight against Mark Bernaldez (23-5, 17 KOs) of Cotabato, Philippines.

Additionally, fighters featured on the undercard, Evan Sanchez (11-0, 6 K.O.s) of Parlier, CA, and Carlos Ocampo (33-1, 21 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico, were also in attendance to speak about their upcoming events. Sanchez will participate in an 8-round, super welterweight, DAZN live stream opener against Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 K.O.s) of Torreon, Mexico. Ocampo will fight Vincent Rodriguez (40-10-1, 21 KOs) in an 8-round super welterweight part of The Golden Boy Fight Night: Munguia vs. Kelly Prelims on DAZN and the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube page starting at 2:00 p.m. P.T. / 5:00 p.m. E.T.

Santa Ana fan-favorite Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 K.O.s) was also in attendance to promote his upcoming fight against Murodjon “M.J.” Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 K.O.s) on June 25. Their 12-round face-off for the WBA and IBF World Super Bantamweight World Championships will occur at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, TX, and stream live worldwide on DAZN.

Below are what the fighters had to say about their upcoming fights:

JAIME MUNGUIA

“I feel perfect this training camp. We are all happy, we have been putting in a lot of hard work, and we are ready to face Kelly this Saturday.”

“We decided to move to Big Bear in search of sparring partners. Although Otomi does have great fighters, the issue for me is the size, and also, fewer fighters are willing to go out there for sparring. I am getting bigger and need sparring partners of my size. In Big Bear, we are in the boxing hub of Southern California and have more access to fighters willing to make the drive for a sparring session.”

“It’s difficult to be in a training camp away from my friends and family. But I love my job, and I love boxing. I also motivate myself to work hard for my friends and family. They are the biggest and the daily motivation that I have to push harder to be the best for them.”

“I have to be careful with Kelly. I know he is coming with nothing to lose and everything to gain, so I have to make sure not to let my guard down on Saturday.”

JIMMY “KILRAIN” KELLY

“I feel excellent about my first time on the west coast. I feel settled in. I am looking forward to the opportunity.”

“Jaime has a lot of experience, and he’s unbeaten; he’s a big puncher. I have trained accordingly and am looking forward to Saturday night.”

“I focus on myself. I know some fighters have taken an aggressive approach, and perhaps they have played into the hands of Munguia. Perhaps a loose approach is something to look at.”

“I have been waiting for a good opportunity to happen. Even though it was only four weeks’ notice, when the phone rang, I decided to do it. Fortunately, I was already in training for a show, so I felt comfortable saying ‘yes.'”

OSCAR DUARTE

“I am happy to be back in the U.S. to fight in front of all the boxing fans in Southern California. We had a great training camp, and I am excited to show you everything we have been working on.”

EVAN SANCHEZ

“This is going to be a big card. I have fought on two of his other cards. I know many people will show up for him, so I have to put on a good performance and try to take over the show. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to open another DAZN card. I feel like I belong here, and I know more to come.”

CARLOS OCAMPO

“I feel perfect and happy to be on this card. After my fight with Errol Spence, I have learned a lot and grown as a fighter. My career has taken on a good trajectory, and I think this fight will show that we are on the right path. I am ready for a world title challenger with anyone, any time. I am ready.”

RONNY RIOS

“This opportunity is stimulating for my team and me. This is every fighter’s dream [ to fight for a world championship], and we are all ready to move forward with everything we got.”

“It’s been a long process. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but it has taken consistent work to get back to the top. We have never stopped grinding. My team is powerful right now. I have always believed in myself and my team. Luckily we are here once again trying to fulfill this dream.”

“I know my opponent is a southpaw. He has two belts. I cannot take that away from him, but I have a lot of experience. I have been in the ring with many top opponents at 122lbs. I want to see where he stacks up against me.”

“I think that if I keep performing at the top level that I have been, I know we will come out on top. My team has put together a great game plan. I have to go out there, listen to my team, and do everything confidently.”

