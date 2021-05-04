Nathan Gorman eyes British title

NATHAN GORMAN is sweating on Joe Joyce helping him achieve his British Heavyweight title dream.

Joyce who holds the British championship is hoping to fight Oleksandr Usyk or another of the world’s top Heavyweights in his next fight.

He is unlikely to vacate his domestic crown until then. When he does relinquish Gorman (18-1, 12 KOs) is likely to be in line for a second crack at the title.

Gorman, 24, suffered his only professional defeat when he challenged Daniel Dubois for the vacant crown in July 2019.

Frank Warren insisted that the Nantwich man would bounce back from that setback and Gorman has won two on the spin since, repaying his promoter’s faith.

Last October he outpointed Richard Lartey and in March produced one of his most impressive performances stopping Pavel Sour inside two rounds – a win that included FIVE knockdowns.

“I had four days off after my last fight, got back into the gym and I’m training hard for my next fight,” said Gorman who hopes to return in late June or July on a Queensberry show.

“I’d like to box for the British title, but it all depends what Joe Joyce is doing with the belt.

“If Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight, I’d imagine Joe will fight Oleksandr Usyk and vacate the British title.

“I’m guessing that Fabio Wardley and myself would be the most likely candidates to box for it.

“I returned after the long layoff since losing to Daniel and beat Richard Lartey, but since then I have been the most determined ever in my career.”

Gorman split amicably with trainer Ricky Hatton after the Dubois setback because he was finding the 110 mile round trip to Manchester difficult, especially with a young family.

He is now with his old amateur trainer Nathan Clarke and says he is also reaping the benefits from punishing strength and conditioning sessions.

“I have only been doing this type of training for about eight months and it’s really tough. I am still getting used to it.

“I never even took a protein shake before I started strength and conditioning. I am new to this, and it all adds to my performances.

“I am going to weigh about 18-10 going forward. I am never going to be a boxer who is ripped to death, but I am going to put some physique in there.

“You get one go at this and I have to make the most. Right now, I am really pleased with everything and a happy fighter is a dangerous one.”