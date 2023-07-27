Liam Davies vs Jason Cunnigham: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Liam Davies demonstrated his readiness and fierce passion for the upcoming fight with Cunningham live on TNT Sports in UK.

“Yeah, I feel really good…it’s all come together nicely. I’ve had a great camp and it’s a big fight, all my belts on the line. And they’re gonna need more than one man in there to take that away from me.”

Davies clearly conveys that he isn’t going to give up his belts easily. He also acknowledges the importance of hometown support in the forthcoming battle.

“Having the people behind me from Telford support me… it’s something that I will always look back on and be very grateful for… people are paying their hard-earned money to come watch me… it gives me that extra fire in my belly to make sure I come out and do my bit 100%.”

DAVIES VS. CUNNINGHAM START TIME

Date: Saturday, July 29

Start time: 12 p.m EDT / 5 p.m. BST

Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. EDT / 10 p.m. BST

The fight takes place at the Telford International Centre in Telford, England.

Building up to the fight, Davies admits to a sense of enjoyment in the anticipation. He acknowledges the tense exchange with his adversary, Jason Cunningham, but maintains it’s all part of the game.

“Yeah, it’s been good… fun and games… I look forward to backing everything up now that I’ve said.”

However, the dynamic between Davies and Cunningham is not just about “fun and games”. On a deeper level, Davies admits there’s a personal undertone to the fight, stemming from the past.

“No, everything I’ve said I stand by, but… I hate the man. You know what I mean, he’s just in my way… we get to put our hands on each other Saturday night, let our fists go, and see who the better man is.”

Davies does not see the upcoming fight as a mere passing of the torch moment. Rather, he views it as his time to shine and prove his worth.

“I don’t look at it like passing the torch, just look at it like this is my time. I’ll prove that I’m number one… I’m very prepared and… I’m confident in doing it.”

When it comes to the source of his discontent with Cunningham, Davies cites a disagreement over a sparring event that took place years ago.

“He’s trying to say I’m lying about some sparring that happened years ago… I don’t just don’t understand the guy most of the time to be fair… I’m coming to bash him up, that’s it.”

Regarding potential future opponents, Davies isn’t ruling anything out but insists he’s focused on the task at hand. When asked about a possible match against Naoya Inoue, he maintains his realistic approach.

“Not really, nah because I don’t think it’s going to be in the next couple of fights. I’m not daft, you know what I mean. Don’t need to talk stupid… Names in my head ain’t one, it ain’t Inoue at the minute.”

DAVIES VS. CUNNINGHAM CARD