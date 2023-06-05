Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

As fans know, it’s now official: Josh Taylor, still unbeaten but no longer the unified 140 pound champ, will face Teofimo Lopez, the former unified world lightweight champ, in New York on June 10. The fight, a dream fight for the Scot, who has always wanted to fight at Madison Square Garden, will see Taylor defend his one remaining belt; this the WBO strap.

Speaking with Sky Sports as the fight was made official, Taylor, 19-0(13) said he will win the fight by KO. Lopez, 18-1(13), beaten only by George Kambosos Jr, has different ideas. For a while, Lopez has been calling out Taylor. Now, the fight dubbed “Cross The Divide” will pit two men together who each need a win and cannot in any way afford a loss. Taylor is of course coming off that, it-seems-ages-ago-now, 12 round decision win over Jack Catterall; the February 2022 win for Taylor looked at as one of the most controversial decisions in some time.

Brooklyn’s Lopez is coming off a split decision win over Sandor Martin, his second fight up at 140 taking place in December of 2022. Lopez is also predicting a KO win for June 10.

Taylor also spoke with Fight Hype, and he said he is still very much motivated to become a two-weight world champion. Southpaw Taylor still wants that big fight with Terence Crawford.

“That’s still an ambition of mine, to become a two-weight world champion,” Taylor said. “Down the line, I’ll be moving up to welterweight and I’ll be chasing to become a two-weight world champion, so whoever’s got the belts I’ll be looking to fight. So, yeah, absolutely. [Lopez] has been shouting a lot of s**t for the last couple of years, shouting my name out. Obviously, I was due to do a rematch with Jack Catterall, then I got an injury and the WBO came in and mandated me to fight Teofimo. So it’s a mandatory fight, this one. But it’s one I was looking to fight anyway. I’m looking forward to it. And I’m looking to knock him out. I can’t see him seeing the final bell. He definitely won’t see the final bell.”

This could be a great one. Both guys are in need not only of a win but also of an impressive, eye-catching performance. Add it all up, and we should get a very good fight on June 10.

Can YOU pick a winner?