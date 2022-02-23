Josh Taylor & Jack Catterall Open Workout quotes

After Josh Taylor won the undisputed junior welterweight title last May, he wanted to defend all four belts, and do it in front of the Scottish faithful.

(Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)

He will get that homecoming opportunity Saturday against WBO No.1 contender Jack Catterall at a sold-out OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT).

Fight week festivities kicked off Wednesday in Glasgow, as Taylor, Catterall, and many of the undercard fighters participated in the open workout at St. Enoch Centre.

This is what the main event fighters had to say three days before fight night.

Josh Taylor

“I’m sharp, I’m fast, I’m quick. I can’t wait to get in there and dismantle him in every single department of the game. I can’t wait to get in there and put on a real top performance Saturday.

A real homecoming, first time I’ve been here in a couple of years now. I’m back home. The fans have been starving for a big night for a couple of years, and I’m determined to put on a good show, keep the belts here, and keep bringing big boxing back to Scotland.”

“Glasgow, the people of Glasgow, the people of Scotland, it’s been my home since the Commonwealth Games. I get a great reception every time I’m here. The belts are staying here. There’s no defeating me at the Hydro on Saturday.”



Jack Catterall

“I’d be disappointed if I didn’t get booed on Saturday. If Josh were coming to Chorley, he’d certainly be getting booed, so I expect the same thing coming up here. You know what, I’m all for it. This is his town. This is his people. Support your man. I’m coming up here as the enemy. It is what it is.”

“I’m preparing for a hard fight, a long fight, a tough fight. I can’t go into detail on the specifics of what we’re planning on doing in the fight, but I’ve certainly prepared for anything and everything.”

“I’ve got to go above and beyond for this fight. Everything I’ve done in all my previous fights mean nothing. I’ve got to go and put on a career-best performance to beat Josh on Saturday. Josh is at the top of his game — he’s got all the belts — so I’ve got to fight with everything on Saturday. Believe me when I say I’m prepared to go to the darkest places possible to come home with that victory.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

LIVE & Exclusively on ESPN+ (United States)

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, Taylor’s Undisputed Junior Welterweight Championship

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan, 10 rounds, featherweight

Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane, 10 rounds, Vacant Scottish Heavyweight Title

Ebonie Jones vs. Effy Kathopouli, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

John Docherty vs. Mike McGoldrick, 8 rounds, super middleweight

LIVE on Top Rank’s YouTube Channel (United States)

12:30 p.m ET/9:30 a.m. PT