Jack Culcay back in action on June 12 in Berlin

Once again, Berlin’s boxing promoter AGON defies the Corona crisis and will organize a boxing event despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate of Germany’s capital approved the event application of AGON’s Sports Manager Dr. Strickrodt.

Under strict hygiene and safety regulations AGON will conduct eight fights in Berlin’s “Havelstudios” on Friday, June 12th.

Due to the Corona regulations of the senate, only persons directly involved in the event, such as boxers, coaches, and judges are allowed to participate. Spectators are not allowed.

AGON’s last event with three championship fights had to be canceled due to Corona. As far as circumstances permit, AGON will make up for the canceled championship fights on June 12th. This means that Jack Culcay will defend his WBO-International title and Björn Schicke his EBU-EU title. Vincenzo Gualtieri will tackle the German National championship.

AGONs-CEO Ingo Volckmann is glad to be back in the ring: “For us, the event means a further step back to normal.”

The fights are available on bild.de on June 12th.

Undefeated Super Lightweight World Champion, Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs), who is promoted by Top Rank, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of “Stars and Champions”, airing this Friday, May 29, 2020, on the Impact Network. Veteran boxing writer Dan Rafael will host the 30-minute broadcast beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

Ramirez captured the WBC Super Lightweight title when he defeated Amir Ahmed Imam (22-3, 19 KOs) in March of 2017. He defended his WBC title twice in 2018 winning by unanimous decision against Antonio Orozco (28-2, 17 KOs), and by majority decision against Jose Zepeda (31-2, 25 KOs). In 2019 he won a unification bout against WBO champion Maurice Hooker (27-1-3, 18 KOs), becoming a two-time world champion. Ramirez is the current WBC and WBO Super Lightweight champion.

The Impact Network will air "Stars and Champions" across all major cable, satellite, and digital channels.