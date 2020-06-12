Jack Culcay vs Howard Cospolite Free Live Stream (US & Canada) – 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

June 12 Boxing Event from Germany To Be Available for Free to USA and Canada Viewers via Boxing World Weekly’s YouTube Channel

AGON Sports teams up with Boxing World Weekly to deliver first post-Covid-19 televised European Boxing Event to USA and Canada Fight fans

Boxing World Weekly, the flagship weekly boxing television series and YouTube channel produced by Boxcaster Inc., is pleased to announce that on Friday, June 12, 2020, it will stream promoter Agon Sports’ live boxing event from Berlin, Germany to audiences across the United States and Canada.

The telecast, which begins at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT, will feature a total of five bouts, authentic German commentary – no English commentary on this one, but rest assured we are working on it for the next one! – and will be available for North American fight fans to watch on Boxing World Weekly’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/BoxingWorldWeekly for free.

As the June 12 event is one of the first live Boxing events available since the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all live sporting events – and the first televised professional Boxing event to be streamed/televised from Europe since March – Boxing World Weekly is thrilled to collaborate with Agon Sports to help bring Boxing back to the masses!

The event is headlined by slick super welterweight world title contender, Jack Culcay (27-4, 13 KO), who will defend his WBO international belt against Howard Cospolite (18-7, 6 KO). In the co-main event, undefeated rising prospect Bjoern Schicke (16-0, 7 KO) will vie for the EBU European Middleweight Title against Marten Arsumanjan (9-1, 4 KO). Several promising prospects such as Artur Mann (16-1, 8 KO), Jama Saidi (16-1, 7 KO) and Vincenzo Gualtieri (14-0, 7 KO) will round out the excellent event.

Rejoice, fight fans. BOXING IS BACK, live from Europe.

The stream will begin at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT and can be found on Boxing World Weekly’s YouTube channel at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/BoxingWorldWeekly

WEIGH-IN RESULTS – AGON Sports & Events back in the ring on 12th of June

Jack Culcay 153.4 vs Howard Cospolite 153.9

Marten Arsumanjan 159.8 vs Björn Schicke 159.0

Alexander Pavlov 158.3 vs Vincenzo Gualtieri 159.6

Jay Spencer 159.8 vs Jama Saidi 159.6

Rad Rashid 203.5 vs Artur Mann 204.4

Said Rahimi 149.5 vs Haro Matevosyan 152.1

Thomas Piccirillo 157.9 vs Adam Amkhadov 159.4

Berlin’s Senate authorizes boxing event! The first in training, the first in the ring!

Once again, Berlin’s boxing promoter AGON defies the Corona crisis and will organize a boxing event despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate of Germany’s capital approved the event application of AGON’s Sports Manager Dr. Strickrodt.

Under strict hygiene and safety regulations AGON will conduct eight fights in Berlin’s “Havelstudios” on Friday, June 12th.

Due to the Corona regulations of the senate, only persons directly involved in the event, such as boxers, coaches, and judges are allowed to participate. Spectators are not allowed.

AGON’s last event with three championship fights had to be canceled due to Corona. As far as circumstances permit, AGON will make up for the canceled championship fights on June 12th. This means that Jack Culcay will defend his WBO-International title and Björn Schicke his EBU-EU title. Vincenzo Gualtieri will tackle the German National championship.

AGONs-CEO Ingo Volckmann is glad to be back in the ring: “For us, the event means a further step back to normal.”

The fights are available on bild.de on June 12th.