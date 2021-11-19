Riakporhe, Jonas, Marku, Malignaggi Boxxer Press Quotes

Quotes from today’s BOXXER media day in London, with cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe, Olympic heroine Tasha Jonas, Albanian hitman Florian Marku, a British light-heavyweight title battle between Hosea Burton and Dan Azeez plus top talents Adam and Hassan Azim – plus the return of Paulie Malignaggi to the analyst’s chair.

BOXXER Fight Night: London takes place this Saturday, November 20 at the SSE Arena Wembley and airs live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN in the US.

BEN SHALOM, BOXXER CEO

What a journey it has been so far. We’ve invested in women’s boxing, we’ve in international, we’ve invested in British talent and here we have some of our biggest signings. Adam Azim, Hassan Azim, Richard Riakporhe, Tasha Jonas, Florian Marku, all representing BOXXER back at Wembley, live on Sky Sports and ESPN.

Riakporhe has seen off most of the domestic division. And now it’s time for him to see what he can do on the world stage. That’s why we brought in Olanrewaju Durodola – He’s been in there with the very best, fought Makabu for the world titles. It’s a big moment for Richard and we’re going to see what he’s learned from Angel Fernandez and whether he has what it takes to step up to world titles.

We have an amazing British title fight between Hosea Burton and Dan Azeez. Both really need this win. It’s a massive opportunity and the light-heavyweight division is a spectacular division right now, this is a big chance for them to break in.

Moving down the card, Adam Azim – Shane McGuigan tells me he’s the best fighter he has ever had. And here he is today, fighting for the first time live on Sky Sports and BOXXER. It’s great to have Tasha Jonas come in in a late replacement for Caroline Dubois. Tasha will be looking at world titles next year. So great to have her on board.

Florian Marku, who I started my journey with a long time ago. It’s great to have him back on a card with us. He’s looking at world titles, he’s looking at rankings but for us he’s our main guy at 147 lbs and we think he can he can do major things. It’s very hard for him to get fights with so many fighters not wanting to fight him but it’s great to have him back and we look forward to a big future together.

PAULIE MALIGNAGGI

I’m delighted to be back! It’s always a great experience to be able to work fights here in the UK, mingle with the fans, mingle with the press here. Just to be able to soak in the energy and the passion for boxing that that is in the UK, it’s always an incredible experience. I always end up leaving here with a smile on my face and feeling energized.

RICHARD RIAKPORHE

This is a massive opportunity. I know everybody knows about what’s going on the cruiserweight division right now with the WBC, Canelo coming up to challenge Makabu. There’s so much to play for, it’s really interesting.

I deserve to be here: I beat pretty much all of the prospects in the in the UK – four, undefeated, back to back consecutively. Nobody’s done that. And that’s because I’m a different, I’m cut from a different cloth. I really believe that I’m the best and I’m where I’m willing to prove it. That’s why we take challenges like Olanrewaju Durodola.

We know he’s dangerous. Most of my fights, the odds were stacked up against me. What we came through with shows my willpower, my determination and my sacrifice. It’s all gonna pay off on Saturday. And we’re not just thinking about Saturday, we’re thinking about everything else that comes after that. There’s a lot of opportunities in front of us.

OLANREWAJU DURODOLA

Richard is a very bright young prospect but he never faced anybody like me. Saturday is going to be a big show because this fight means a lot to me. I fought for the world title last year, against Makabu but I lost. This fight is a great opportunity for me to get my revenge on Makabu, so it means a lot. And it means a lot to him too, so it’s going to be an exciting fight – don’t blink. Saturday night he’s going to feel God’s Power.

HOSEA BURTON

Well, it’s a must-win fight for me. I’ve waited five years to have this opportunity again to fight for the British title. And I really thought I should have had opportunity straight away after losing the British title but it’s it’s took a long time to get here but I’m back now and I’m going to win the British title and I’m going to be a two-times British champion

And Dan’s a good little fighter, he’s a well-rounded fighter. We’ve watched little things about about Dan and we think we’ve got his number. This this will be a good fight. Fight that I’m going to win. Dan is a good little fighter, but I just don’t think he’s fought anybody in my league yet.

DAN AZEEZ

I’ve worked diligently, consistently. I won the Southern Area, won the English belt, defended it a few times. And now got my big opportunity to fight for the beautiful Lonsdale belt. And I’m going to take it with two hands.

I heard Hosea saying he will be too much for me. But everyone I’ve fought – everyone – has had more experience than me, even the journeymen. When you look from the outside and watch me you’ll think [I’m] basic or whatnot, but it’s different when you’re in there with and come November 20. Hosea will find out.

FLORIAN MARKU

Boxing is my life. People cannot understand this. This is the only thing that makes me happy. Now that we are talking, I’m my wife is pregnant. She is that her last days? You know, maybe she gave birth now tomorrow? I don’t know. I hope not Saturday because I cannot go to see her. But I’m really happy to be here.

You know, I don’t have to say something bad about him but I think he’s not on my level. And from the first second I will be on him and I will hunt him and knock him out.

ADAM AZIM

You’re going to see a lot of explosive knockouts. You’re going to see how fast my hands are. I’ve probably got the fastest hands in the UK. I don’t think there’s anyone faster.

It’s my time to shine and show everyone what I’m about. Training with Shane McGuigan just makes me even better, even more firepower, and I’m going to show everyone who I am. It’s going to be an explosive knockout.

It’s not really pressure for me because if Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney can do it then I can do it as well. And training with Shane… Shane’s gonna make me a world champion. And it’s just gonna be an amazing journey

HASSAN AZIM

I’m really excited. You know it’s a privilege to be here on Sky Sports and BOXXER and on November 20 it’s going to be a good show. I’ve been training hard at McGuigan’s Gym and I can tell you now it’s going to be a great night. I’m hoping for a stoppage – and it will come, if I box. I’m going to show you how its done.

GERMAINE BROWN

I’m just excited to be back on the show. Hopefully move on and then box for the English title early next year. Hopefully get through this fight and then move on, box for English title against Charlie Schofield and then just keep moving on staying active, keep boxing, keep moving up the rankings!

MIKAEL LAWAL

I’ve been trading hard. Whatever he brings I just have to adapt to it on the night. I’m definitely winning this fight. I’m taking him seriously, I’m not looking past him. Having the backing of Sky Sports, a huge platform like this, it means a lot to me. I want to show what I can actually do and obviously I’m trying to be world champion one day. If I can do that, I’ll be happy.

NICK CAMPBELL

There’s not many bigger venues in the UK than Wembley Arena, so I feel blessed to be here and I am really looking forward to the opportunity to box on Sky again. It’s a big production and I feel blessed to be here.

I said right at the start my career, there’s never been a British heavyweight champion from Scotland. So that’s what I’m targeting, a chance to make history. I’ve obviously transitioned from another sport. But I’m here to show everybody that I’m not a gimmick. I take this very seriously. I train very hard. I’m here and I’m serious and gonna go out and do the business.