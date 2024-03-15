Thurman’s Talk: Big and Bold, But Will He Deliver?

Keith Thurman says he can’t wait to make Tim Tszyu miss with his punches in their 12-round main event fight on Amazon Prime PPV on March 30th.

The 35-year-old Thurman hasn’t fought for 25 months, and there’s no way of knowing how much he’s lost from his game due to inactivity.

Thurman’s Time May Have Passed

Keith’s inactivity and mostly lesser opposition in the last seven years puts him at a big disadvantage against the younger, stronger, and more active Tszyu.

It’s hard to believe that Thurman was once the #1 welterweight in the world, a fighter that boxing fans viewed as a can’t-miss superstar.

Unfortunately, injuries, inactivity, and pure laziness ruined Thurman’s potential. Instead of becoming a star, he’s sat in his apartment in Florida for much of the last seven years, largely forgotten

Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) states that WBO junior middleweight champion Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) isn’t slick and will be winding up on his big shots, looking to destroy him.

Former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Thurman insists that’s not going to happen, and he can’t wait to put Tszyu on his pace in their clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This Fight Could Get Ugly (For Thurman)

“Tim Tszyu is the champion of the world. He wants to remain undefeated. Keith Thurman has to be a stepping stone for him. It’s a right of passage to take out a two-time champion,” said Keith Thurman to Premier Boxing Champions about his headliner against Tim Tszyu on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV.

Thurman still has the same high opinion about himself that he had when he was young, hungry, and still ambitious a decade ago. That ego won’t be bruised if he loses, will it?

The fact is, Thurman is a stepping stone for Tszyu, who is using him to boost his popularity by adding what’s left of his scalp to his collection of growing pelts.

“Yeah, I’m a welterweight champion. That should give him a little more confidence,” said Thurman. “He’s the bigger man. Tim Tszyu is not slick. He’s no slick Rick in there. He thinks he’s going to throw the old clubber at me.”

Thurman can’t talk himself into being relevant. He sounds desperate like he’s trying to convince the fans that he’s still a top fighter despite only competing three times since 2017 and losing to the only good opponent he fought, 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao.

“The moment I can’t wait for with Tim Tszyu. Make him miss and make him pay,” said Thurman.