Ganigan Lopez – Armando Torres Clash Friday on Telemundo

Miami, Fla: Boxeo Telemundo rolls into its 2nd straight week of action, pitting a battle of Mexico City flyweights. Local fan favorite veteran Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez(39-9 19 KO’s) faces former two time world title challenger Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres(24-18 18 KO’s) 10 rounds for the vacant WBC Latino flyweight title. The bout will take place this Friday October 11th live from the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico.





Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez is currently ranked top 10 in two organizations WBO #9 WBC #5. In his last outing on the summer series of Boxeo Telemundo, Lopez outgunned Saul “Baby” Juarez by split decision over 10 rounds. The fight showed a spirited effort on behalf of Lopez in keeping his stakes alive for one last title run. The Mexico City southpaw will now campaign in the flyweight division.

Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres is coming off 3 consecutive wins in his quest to resurrect his career. Also nicknamed “Alacran”, Torres scored an upset knockout victory over Alejandro “Pacquiao” Villaseñor” in the co main event of the show headlined by Ganigan Lopez. Torres is 3-0 on Boxeo Telemundo.

“The idea in the summer series was to match the winners of both flyweight battles that took place July 19th on Boxeo Telemundo” Continued Zabala “We have two crossroad contenders fighting for the chance to keep their title hopes and career’s alive” stated Felix “Tutico” Zabala President & CEO of All Star Boxing, INC





The co main event of the night features flyweight upset artist and telemundo favorite Giovanni “Coloradito” Garcia Barragan (5-2-1) squares off against Sergio “Checo” Mejia (3-3)over 8 rounds.

The special attraction bout 8 rounds in the featherweight division Edwin “Pupo” Palomares(12-2 3 KO’s) faces Flavio Cesar Hernandez (2-2). Palomares is promoted by Hall Of Famer Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez who will be supporting his prospect on Friday night.

“El Maravilla” Lopez Vs. “Alacran” Torres airs Friday October 11th 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo. Tickets available