Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

Lopez defends his IBF featherweight world title against Gonzalez on Friday, September 15 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi & LIVE on ESPN

IBF featherweight world champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez is set to start the Mexican Independence Day weekend with a robust defense of his belt.

On Friday, September 15, Lopez will defend his title at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. He’ll be facing Joet Gonzalez, a two-time world title challenger.

The evening’s fights, including the Lopez-Gonzalez bout, the Xander Zayas-Roberto Valenzuela Jr. fight, and Emiliano Fernando Vargas’ comeback, will be telecasted live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The event, being promoted by Top Rank, has tickets available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

Lopez’s journey (with a record of 28-2, 16 KOs) to becoming a world champion hasn’t been a cakewalk. He faced defeats against Abraham Montoya and Ruben Villa early in his career. However, he found success against Andy Vences with a split decision in July 2020 and subsequently outclassed then-undefeated Gabriel Flores Jr. in September 2021. After three more victories under his belt, he got the opportunity to fight for the IBF title. In an upset, he took down Josh Warrington in Leeds, England. Continuing his streak, he ventured into hostile ground and achieved a fifth-round TKO victory over Michael Conlan in Belfast. 29-year-old Gonzalez (with a record of 26-3, 15 KOs) is entering this fight after securing a 10-round unanimous decision win against Jose Enrique Vivas this past April.

“I’m always upping my game, striving for that edge inside the ring. There’s always room to be better, and I’m on it.”

“My aim? That knockout. For me, it’s about pushing my own limits. Joet Gonzalez has faced the likes of Shakur Stevenson, Emanuel Navarrete, and Isaac Dogboe, and he’s never hit the canvas. Taking him down? That’s a next-level goal for me.”

“I get that this fight is going to be no joke. Joet comes in swinging, and he doesn’t let up. But hey, so do I. Everyone should gear up for a serious fight.”

“Showcasing Mexican pride on such a big stage? That’s pure fire. I’m all hyped for the fight. We’ve got our blueprint, and we’re set to make it a night to remember on September 15.”