Frazer Clarke Says “No B****t,” He Will Take The Fabio Wardley – David Adeleye Winner, “No Excuses”

Unbeaten British heavyweight contender Frazer Clarke says he will absolutely, “no excuses” fight the winner of the upcoming clash between reigning British heavyweight champ Fabio Wardley and fellow unbeaten David Adeleye. As fans know, Wardley and Adeleye are scheduled to fight in October 28 in the Middle East on the Tyson Fury Vs. Francis Ngannou card.

The two undefeated rivals got into it pre-fight, this at the Fury-Ngannou presser, with Wardley getting the worst of it, with him suffering a cut to the side of his eye. Assuming this does not delay the fight, and assuming the two fighters do not get into trouble with the Board, to the extent that they are not allowed to fight as currently scheduled, fans will get an interesting, perhaps thrilling bad blood encounter next month.

And Clarke says he wants the winner, “no b*****t.”

Clarke, writing in a column for METRO, says he will not allow anyone to “pull the fight” from him. Clarke is referring to the way a fight between himself and Wardley, which was set for purse bids, was scrapped as promoter Ben Shalom withdrew his fighter from the bid at the 11th hour. Clarke suffered a good deal of criticism as a result, and he says he will not allow this to happen again.

“The big talking point this year was the purse bid situation with Fabio Wardley and the British title,” Clarke writes. “I felt ready for that fight then, in the early summer, and I was desperate for that to happen. 16 rounds on, I am more than ready and I want to be next in line to fight the winner of Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye assuming the British title is on the line when they fight. There can be no b*****t now, no excuses. I will take that fight. This time, if anyone tries to pull it from me, I won’t be having it.”

It’s not clear if Clarke, who is coming off a stoppage win over David Allen, is interested in fighting the Wardley-Adeleye winner if they do not contest the British title. Clarke wants the British belt, but the winner of Wardley and Adeleye would be a great fight for him even without the belt being on the line. We will see what happens. But as tough as it is picking a winner from the Wardley-Adeleye fight, the winner against Clarke would be another pretty much 50 50 affair.

Let’s hope both fights get made, with the British heavyweight scene picking up as a result.