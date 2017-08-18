Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Official Weigh-In Tickets Available to the General Public Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22

Complimentary tickets for the official Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor weigh-in will be available for fight fans ahead of the blockbuster clash taking place Saturday, Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ticket holders for the live event and closed circuit viewings will have the first chance to acquire weigh-in tickets on Monday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. PT – 10 p.m. PT, with a limit of four (4) per person. Transactions will be mobile (paperless) entry only.





Tickets for the general public are available beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug 22, with a limit of four (4) per person.

Fans can get their tickets on Ticketmaster.com, with a limited number of tickets available for in-person pick-up Box Office on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT at a limit of four (4) per person.

The Friday festivities will include a Fan Experience event in The Park, an immersive outdoor dining and entertainment district adjacent to T-Mobile Arena, featuring music, photo booth, interactive punching game, merchandise shop, and beverage vendors. The event runs from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT and does not require a ticket to the weigh-in.

Doors for the weigh-in will open at 12:00 p.m. PT and will feature musical performances beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT. Mayweather and McGregor will step on the scales at approximately 3 p.m. PT and face off for the final time before fight night.