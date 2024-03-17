Ryan Garcia Predicts Pain for Jake Paul Against Mike Tyson

Ryan Garcia sees YouTuber Jake Paul getting hurt in his fight against Mike Tyson on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul’s Limitations

Garcia feels that Jake, 27, has the ability to beat lesser fighters, but not ones that have a quality background, like the former unified heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). What fans question about the Paul vs. Tyson fight is whether it’s scripted, like a professional wrestling fake match-up. If it’s scripted, they feel that Jake will win.

Even though Tyson will be 58 when he faces Jake in July, Ryan believes that his pedigree, power, size, and speed will be too much for the cruiserweight novice Paul, who has yet to face anyone of quality during his career.

Jake’s toughest pro fight was against Tommy Fury, who beat him, and that guy isn’t top-tier. He’s just Tyson Fury’s half-brother and nowhere near the level of the best cruiserweight.

“It’s a money fight. It’s up to you guys to take it seriously. It’s entertainment, and I understand that Mike is not a guy that plays around. He’s going to take it seriously,” said Ryan Garcia on social media, talking about the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on July 20th on Netflix at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Garcia’s Prediction

“As far as boxing. Jake can beat fighters that are 10-0. If the fight plays out like I think it will play out, I think Jake will get badly hurt, but it’s not something to look down on Jake for.

“He’s stepping in the ring with a heavyweight, Mike Tyson. I know Mike is almost 60, but you got to respect that. Age is just a number, and if anyone is going to be able to do it, it’s going to be Mike,” said Ryan about Mike Tyson.

If Mike Tyson gets inside on Jake, he ends the fight in the first round. That’s assuming the fight isn’t scripted for Jake to win.