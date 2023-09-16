Diego Pacheco vs. Marcelo Coceres: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

Tickets for the Diego Pacheco vs. Marcelo Coceres fight are up for grabs! Young gun Diego Pacheco will be in the spotlight in his hometown, facing off against Marcelo Coceres. They’re battling for the WBO International and USWBC Super-Middleweight belts on November 18 at the YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, live on DAZN for global fans.

Secure your spot at TICKETMASTER.COM.

Sporting an impressive 19-0 streak, 16 of those being KOs, Pacheco made waves in July. He dominated Manuel Gallegos within four rounds in Monterrey, Mexico. With a killer body shot, he became the first ever to bring down the Mexican sensation.

After his epic showdown with Jack Cullen in Liverpool, Pacheco’s ready to headline again, but this time closer to home. The 23-year-old will be lighting up the YouTube Theater, a grand venue adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, his childhood stomping grounds.

“I’m amped to be the main event in my city at the YouTube Theater come November 18,” Pacheco expressed. “I aim to set the stage on fire and make my home crowd proud.”

Adding to the excitement, Adolfo Romero, VP of Programming and Booking for the YouTube Theater, commented: “It’s a buzzing moment for us to showcase Pacheco’s inaugural headlining battle as our second boxing gala. We’re passionate about boxing, and this promises to be a night to remember.”

But Marcelo Coceres, the Argentine titan with a 32-5-1 record, isn’t here just to participate. Having previously contended for world titles, including a notable fight against Billy Joe Saunders, he’s back in LA to challenge the rising Pacheco.

“November 18, in the heart of Pacheco’s territory, is where titans clash,” remarked Coceres. “I respect the kid, but I’ve been in the trenches. Now, it’s my era. I’m putting it all on the line this fight. Every move counts.”

Eddie Hearn, the renowned promoter, is all in. “Diego’s on his way to legendary status. Featuring at the YouTube Theater in LA is just the next step. He’s consistently showcasing his prowess, cutting through opponents. LA’s been waiting for its next big sports icon, and Pacheco might just be it. November 18 will be monumental.”