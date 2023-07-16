Bud Crawford vs Errol Spence: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford is a done deal, the two welterweight champions will meet for the undisputed 147-lb championship live on Showtime PPV on July 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It’s believed that the Spence & Crawford may have been motivated to finally negotiate their long-awaited after witnessing the huge success of last month’s mega-fight on Showtime pay-per-view between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, two fighters considerably younger than the Spence & Crawford, but making more money than them.

WBO champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) and IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champ Spence are in the tail-end of their primes, with no place to go in the division. This is the only money fight for both of them at welterweight, and younger fighters like Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis are coming for them.

WHAT TIME IS THE ERROL SPENCE VS. TERENCE CRAWFORD FIGHT?

Date: Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29 Start time: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET In the U.S. Showtime will carry the fight on PPV with price to be confirmed

The fight takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 pm ET

Spence-Crawford is arguably years too late because it would have created more interest back in 2018-2019 when both guys were younger and still actively fighting regularly.

The 36-year-old Crawford has been fighting only once a year for the last three years. For his part, Spence has fought just twice in the past three years.

If these guys were more ambitious, they could have been a lot busier than they’ve been and a lot more wealthier. For example, Crawford’s net worth is estimated at $10 million.

In contrast, Ryan Garcia, who has never won a world title but is busy with his career, has a net worth of $20 million, and he’s only been a pro for seven years.

“I don’t know. Apparently, it’s been done before, and it’s not been announced,” said Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to iFL TV, reacting to the news of the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight being made official for July 29th on Showtime PPV.

“I’ve heard for many months that it’s going to get made, so fantastic if it is. Coming off the back of Tank-Ryan Garcia and all the other fights that have been put together, I think boxing is in great place. Finally, we’re getting that fight.

“They are in their prime, I think, and it’s a great fight for boxing. If I tell you, ‘Deal agreed’ and ‘contract is signed, it’s signed.’ There’s a difference between, ‘We’re up for the fight. We agreed to the terms. Send the long-form contract,’ and then it breaks down.

“I think both guys have nowhere to go. Crawford and Spence have nowhere to go other than to fight each other, and I think that this is the right time,” said Hearn.

SPENCE VS. CRAWFORD CARD