Danny Jacobs vs. Luis Arias this Saturday on HBO

HBO Sports visits Long Island’s newly renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY, for the first time for an explosive tripleheader of action when WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING: DANIEL JACOBS VS. LUIS ARIAS AND JARRELL MILLER VS. MARIUSZ WACH AND CLETUS SELDIN VS. ROBERTO ORTIZ is seen SATURDAY, NOV. 11 at 10:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT) exclusively on HBO. The HBO Sports team will call the action, which will be available in HDTV, closed-captioned for the hearing-impaired and presented in Spanish on HBO Latino.

The fights will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.





In an intriguing middleweight showdown, Brooklyn-born Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) returns to the ring to headline a WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING card for the first time, meeting Wisconsin’s talkative, engaging Luis Arias (18-0, 9 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round fight. Jacobs, 30, has risen to the upper echelon of the 160-pound division and seeks to regain a title belt after losing a close decision to pound-for-pound ace Gennady Golovkin last March. The undefeated Arias, 27, hopes to spring one of the year’s big upsets.

The co-feature is a scheduled 12-round heavyweight tilt between Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (19-0, 17 KOs) from Brooklyn and Poland’s Mariusz Wach (33-2, 17 KOs). Miller, 29, is building a following in the sport’s most visible division and looks to use the national spotlight as a springboard into even bigger fights in 2018. With nearly twice as many pro bouts as his opponent, the 37-year-old Wach has a decided advantage in experience.

The opening bout features Cletus Seldin (20-0, 16 KOs) and Roberto Ortiz (35-1-2, 26 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round super lightweight contest. Fighting out of Brooklyn, the undefeated Seldin, 31, has developed a solid following on Long Island, the site of 16 of his 20 pro bouts, while Ortiz, 31, has fought nearly his whole career in Mexico, aside from his one career loss, against super lightweight powerhouse Lucas Matthysse. Both men are making their HBO debut.

HBO last visited Nassau Coliseum in Oct. 1980, when heavyweights Gerry Cooney and Ron Lyle tangled.

Follow HBO boxing news at hbo.com/boxing, on Facebook at facebook.com/hboboxing and on Twitter at twitter.com/hboboxing.





All HBO boxing events are presented in HDTV. HBO viewers must have access to the HBO HDTV channel to watch HBO programming in high definition.

The executive producer of HBO SPORTS is Rick Bernstein; producer, Jonathan Crystal; director, Johnathan Evans.

® WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING is a registered service mark of Home Box Office, Inc.