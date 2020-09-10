Bruno Tarimo defends against Paul Fleming in Ocotober in Autralia

Plans are in the works for IBF World rated Super-Featherweight star Bruno “The Tanzanian Terminator” Tarimo to defend his IBF International 130lb. Crown against undefeated Australian Olympian Paul Fleming in October in Australia. Also on the line will be the WBA Oceania Super Featherweight Interim Oceania Title.

“We are working on that fight with all terms agreed upon except location,” Tony Tolj Tarimos, manager. “It would be a great fight for Australian boxing.”

The fight promoter will be up to start Dream Time promotions & the location of the fight is still up in the air at this point due to the ongoing pandemic; it was originally slated to take place in Sydney, but recent restrictions the fight has been forced to be relocated with Brisbane and Canberra as the leading candidates.

Tarimo (25-2, 5 KOs), 25, who signed with Oceania Boxing Supremo Tony Tolj 18 months ago and has been on a hot streak coming off the back of a WBA Oceania Title defeat. Tarimo has remained undefeated in 4 fights from 4 starts in enemy territory, defeating Olympian Joel Brunker, IBF International Champion Serif Gurdijelac, World rated Nathaniel May.

Tarimo opened about the fight.

“I fight for my family and for my people of Tanzania and thank god for my blessings & all the opportunities I have got since I have been in Australia. I have improved so much under coach Tony Nobbs and my training partners Jason and Andrew Moloney. I just can’t wait to fight. I’m so happy to get back another opportunity at the WBA Oceania Title.”

Fleming, 26-0, a 12-year professional boxing veteran and former Olympian, has fought the whos who in the Super Featherweight division and, after a 2-year sabbatical, is looking to take Tarimos World ranking. Fleming is not deterred by the Location as “Showtime” is no stranger to traveling as he has fought all over the world, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Macao, America.

Both fighters will be looking to come away victorious and climb the 130lbs WBA & IBF ladder, and the winner will become a mandatory Challenge to full WBA Oceania 130lbs title holder Billel Dib. With future lucrative bouts such as divisional champions Champions King Pin Jo Jo Diaz along with the Santa Cruz Tank Davis winner.