Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Adrien “The Problem” Broner, Four-time World Champion in four weight divisions, and one of the most riveting boxers of his era, returns to the ring against William “Hutch” Hutchinson in a ten-round welterweight bout in the main event on Friday, June 9 at Casino Miami.

The event, promoted by Hall of Fame Promoter Don “Only in America” King, will be available live on pay per view, for $24.99. The live stream will be available on Fite.tv, DonKing.com and itube247.com. The show will begin at 6:50 pm ET and the first bell will be at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Tickets, priced from $50, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com. Ringside tables are $3500. next level tables $2500, ringside seats $750 and side seats are $200 and $150. General Admission tickets at $50.

“This is a great card from top to bottom, headlined by “The Problem” fighter Adrien Broner,” said King. “I am the promoter of the people, for the people and we are giving the people what they want, and that is great fights.”

In the co-featured bout, headlining the stacked undercard, will be a light heavyweight title fight for the World Boxing Association NABA and World Boxing Council NABF Light Heavyweight belts between NABA champion Ahmed ElBali and Rodolfo Gomez.

Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux (21-3, 14 KOs) from Cuba, now residing in Miami, will fight in a ten-round bantamweight bout against former WBO Latino and Argentinean Super Bantamweight Champion Julian Evaristo Aristule (35-17-1, 18 KOs). Rigondeaux, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and two-division world champion, had become one of the most avoided boxers in the world and eventually had to move up multiple weight classes to get big fights made.

Neslan “Pitbull” Machado (19-0, 8 KOs) from Miami via Cuba, is a former WBC Latino Bantamweight Champion, will fight in a ten-round featherweight bout.

Someone’s ‘0’ will have to go in an eight-round super featherweight battle of undefeateds Raynel Maderos and Antonio Perez. The twenty-six-year-old Maderos (8-0, 2 KOs) made his pro debut at 22 years old, was born in Cuba and lives in Miami. The twenty-one-year-old Perez (7-0, 5 KOs), from Harrisburg, PA, is less than two years into his professional career.

In a ten-round bout for the WBA Fecarbox lightweight title, local undefeated boxer, Antonio “Bang” Williams (15-0-1, 6 KOs), from Fort Lauderdale, FL, will battle Dominican Braulio Rodriguez (20-6, 17 KOs). This will not only be William’s first ten round fight, but Rodriguez will be his toughest opponent to date.

Dorian Bostic (13-0, 12 KOs) from Dundalk, Maryland, will fight in a six-round lightweight bout against David Boria. This will be Dorian’s first fight in the USA in over two years as five of his last six fights were staged in Colombia. His last fight, in August, was his first that went the distance, breaking his twelve-fight knockout win streak. It was a shutout however.

Opening the show will be undefeated southpaw welterweight Adlay Rodriguez (4-0, 4 KOs). Adlay made his pro debut last June and is from Cuba now living in Miami. Also, twenty-seven-year-old Cubano Alex Espnda, who made his successful pro debut in January with a first round knockout, will fight in a ten-round super welterweight bout.

Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs), born and raised in Cincinnati, OH, made his pro debut 2008 at nineteen years old. In 2011, Broner won WBC, WBO and WBC regional titles in back-to-back-to-back fights. Immediately following, on November 26, 2011, he won his first world title, becoming WBO World Super Featherweight Champion. He defended that title three times then oved up in weight and won the WBC World Lightweight title on November 17, 2012. Broner defended that title once then fought for and became the WBA World Welterweight Champion by beating Paul Malignaggi. He won his fourth world title in a fourth weight division, becoming WBA Super Lightweight World Champion in 2015.

Bill “Hutch” Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) was born, raised and lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “Hutch” and has not lost a fight in seven years. The thirty-four-year-old began boxing at thirteen. After a few quick wins by knockout, it was difficult to find opponents, so he was in and out of the gym through his teen years, focusing on football. Because of his limited amateur career, he had a rough start to his pro career, losing his debut at 22 and drawing twice in his first six fights. He then strung wins, while gaining a huge following in his region, calling comparisons to Arturo Gatti for his style and states he has never been in a boring fight I his life. Quite the intellect, Hutch began taking college courses at fifteen, has his law degree and has law offices in both Pittsburgh and Naples, Florida. “For those that don’t know me, they will after I beat Broner.”

WBA NABA Light Heavyweight Champion Ahmed “The American Pharaoh” Elbiali (22-1, 18 KOs) was born in Cairo, Egyp and now resides in Miami, Florida. He won the title in his most recent bout, on June 11 at Casino Miami. Prior to that bout, he had one five fights in a row via knockout. As an amateur, Elbial was two-time Florida State Golden Gloves Champion. He also holds the unique experience of sparring against both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

Rodolfo “Cobrita” Gomez (14-6-3, 10 KOs) was born in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and now lives in Laredo, Texas. In 2021, Gomez recently went 10 tough rounds and lost decision versus KO artist and undefeated Diego Pacheco and in 2018 knocked out former world champion Ricardo Mayorga.