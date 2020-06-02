Tony Tolj keeps dream alive for Team Moloney

Oceania boxing kingpin Tony Tolj has pulled off the impossible once more, as he has utilized his inner circle of contacts to gain the entry approval to the United States for Chilean flyweight sensation Andres Campos.

Campos is undefeated in his professional campaign and has risen quickly through the flyweight ranks since linking up with Dragon Fire Boxing Latino alongside stables mates Ramon Mascarena, Raynel Mederos, and Luis Junior Cruzat.

Campos who currently holds the WBA Fedebol, WBO Latino, and Chilean flyweight titles, touched down in Las Vegas on Monday evening, and Tolj opened up on how he made sure that it wasn’t an American nightmare for the 23-year-old Campos.

Tolj said, “I had to use a few of my connections within my inner circle to lease with the Chilean and American authorities to allow Campos to travel. Fortunately, they were all very helpful and we gained approval on Sunday for Andres to fly to Las Vegas.

“Andres took a COVID-19 test prior to departing and took one on arrival in the United States.

“Andres is one of the top quality fighters that Dragon Fire Boxing has acquired during its expansion into South America. He has been in camp with us before in Australia and boxed on one of our cards on the Gold Coast last November. He has spent time in camp with the Moloney twins before and had great work with world rated Billel Dib and Bruno Tarimo as well so he really is a top-quality talent.”

Many have asked how Tolj has managed to get himself and 3 fighters into the United States during these times of political and social unrest. The Australian based manager divulged some of his techniques into pulling off what seems to be a minor miracle.

Tolj said, “I am not joking when I say I’m connected politically. My cousin Dragan Primorac ran for president in Croatia 5 years ago. In seriousness though I am just a common man working hard for the men to make the dream happen for them. I have to thank those involved in helping me get the boys into the country and Top Rank who have been fantastic with us all from start to finish.

“I have been in boxing for a long long time, so I have developed many connections all over the world and have a lot of experience in obscure situations. So I used my experience of being in boxing’s inner circles for decades to make the American dream happen for the boys. Now it’s time for them to live the dream and put on a show on ESPN.”