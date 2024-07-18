Zhilei Zhang Says Anthony Joshua Will Never Fight Him

Zhilei Zhang was a guest on The MMA Hour last night, and the Chinese southpaw didn’t have anything good to say about fellow heavyweight contender, former two-time champ Anthony Joshua. Zhang, 27-2-1(22), said he is totally convinced AJ wants no part of him in the pro ring.

Zhang and Joshua fought as amateurs, this time in London in 2012, with Joshua decking Zhaon the way to a points win. Ever since, he says, Zhang has wanted a rematch. But the 41-year-old says Joshua will “never fight me.”

“Mark my words, he’s not fighting me,” Zhang said. “He’s not going to fight me, ever. After the 2012 Olympic Games, we initially collided. After that, it’s been so many years. I was with Matchroom [Boxing], and I know what happened. I don’t think he’s ever going to fight me.

“My managers flew to London, and I got words. So I don’t think he’s going to fight me. Look at his previous opponents – Francis Ngannou from the UFC, Robert Helenius, I don’t think he has what it takes to stand up to me. The way he picks his opponents says a lot about him. Neither does Eddie [Hearn] want it. He’s [AJ] a cash cow for Eddie.”

As we know, Joshua is fighting Daniel Dubois next for the IBF belt, while Zhang has no next fight set just yet (not officially, at least). We fans sure would be up for a Joshua-Zhang 2, the return coming so many years after their Olympic tussle.

Zhang, coming off that KO win over Deontay Wilder, doesn’t figure to have too much time left in the ring at age 41, and he has made it clear he wants the big fights only. Let’s see how Joshua does against Dubois and what his next move is after that fight should he win it. For now, do you agree with “Big Bang” when he says Joshua will never fight him?