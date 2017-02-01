Zeuge vs Ekpo announced for March 25 in Germany

It is official, Ghana based Nigerian hitter, Isaac ‘Grenade’ Ekpo gets another opportunity to become a world champion on March 25 when he faces WBA super middleweight titlist, Tyron Zeuge in Germany.

Scheduled for the MBS Arena in Potsdam, Brandenburg, it will be the first defence of the belt the undefeated Zeuge (19-0-1, 11 KOs) won via a unanimous decision in a rematch against Giovanni De Carolis of Italy at the same venue back on November 5 last year.





Ekpo (31-2, 24 KOs) has racked up nine straight wins since losing his other world title chance in the same Germany to Robert Stieglitz for the WBO super middleweight strap in October 2013, a streak during which he fought in Ghana, Benin and Nigeria winning the Commonwealth title along the way and rose as high as to number 3 in the world ratings.

The WBA consequently ordered in December that Zeuge stage a mandatory defence against Ekpo within the stipulated 4-month time limit, and set a January 31 close date for bids.

Don King Promotions hold the promotional rights to Ekpo but it was the Germany based Sauerland Promotions who handle Zeuge who took to social media to confirm the fight date and venue yesterday.

“I am ready to take down all the top super middleweights in the world. Julio Cesar Chavez Jnr, George Groves, Lucien Bute, Felix Sturm, Badou Jack, all of them,” Ekpo challenged last year.

The 34 year old Nigerian is also number 6 in the latest WBO ratings.