Zero Complaints From Deontay Wilder After Losing The War With Fury; Promises “The Best Is Yet To Come”

When the time comes to vote, the top boxing writers everywhere will almost certainly put a large tick in the box next to Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder III as it appears on the list of options for 2021’s Fight of the Year. What went down on October 9 was truly epic, with the knockdown-filled war also being crammed full of drama and relentless action. It was, simply put, one of the best heavyweight slugfests of all-time. And one of the best things about the three-match is the fact that the loser is not making any excuses this time around.

We all know about the long, long list of excuses Wilder had for losing the second fight with Fury; in fact, the list of excuses the former WBC heavyweight champion came out with reached laughable status. But this is not the case after the third war. Wilder, who at least had the satisfaction of putting Fury on the mat twice and of hitting and hurting him on other occasions during the stupendous shoot-out, has said how he “still got something” from the third fight. He did: a ton of respect and admiration.

Speaking on the Telli Swift podcast, Wilder said he has “no complaints” for the 11th round KO defeat, and that he is ready (once his broken hand heals) to move ahead with his career. “The best is yet to come from me,” Wilder said.

“I’m doing great,” Wilder began. “We didn’t get what we wanted (from the third Fury fight) but we still got something out of it. I think we got something even bigger out of it than just a victory. No complaints all. We just move forward. This is just the beginning. The best is yet to come from me.”

This is the way a beaten man, who gave his all yet came up short, should conduct themselves. This is the way Wilder should have acted after the February 2020 fight with Fury; instead of coming out with all that nonsense about being cheated. After pushing Fury so hard and giving the world such a great fight two months ago, Wilder sure regained a large amount of the fans he lost due to his crazy excuse-making. Now, we all cannot wait for Wilder’s ring return. How much is there to come from the 36 year old with the astonishing 42-2-1(41) record?

A lot will depend on how much that tough, at times brutal fight with Fury took out of Wilder, but if he has not been significantly damaged (as is a possibility, no doubt), Wilder might be able to come back and proceed to wipe out a number of good fighters before he’s finished. And Wilder says he still has goals. “I’m looking to accomplish the goals I still have left,” Wilder said.

Can Wilder regain a belt or belts? Can Wilder get back to scoring quick and chilling knockouts? For now, Wilder is back to being a realist. And a good sportsman.