Zepeda vs. Farmer 2: Cancun Clash on March 29th

William Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) vs. Tevin Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) rematch has been officially announced by Golden Boy for March 29th in Cancun, Mexico. Zepeda will defend his WBC interim lightweight title against Farmer. The event will be streaming live on DAZN.

Why the Rematch?

It’s a quick turnaround for the rematch after Zepeda defeated the former IBF super featherweight champion Farmer by a 10-round split decision on November 16th in Riyadh. Fans complained a lot about the results of that fight, believing Farmer should have won. That’s why we see a rematch happening now.

Zepeda looked to be fully in command of the fight by the championship rounds last November, wearing Farmer down with body shots and looking like he was nearing a knockout. In the rematch, Zepeda will need to jump on Farmer much faster if he wants to score a knockout and keep him from claiming victory like he did in the first fight.

It’s unclear how many rounds the second fight between Zepeda and Farmer is. If it’s 12, Farmer could be in trouble because he was worn down in the ninth round and barely made it through the tenth. He was soaking up painful-looking body shots from Zepeda, causing him to double over to brace for the shots. If this had been a 12-round fight, Farmer wouldn’t have made it to the end.

Golden Boy isn’t saying who will be on the event’s undercard, but it’s likely some good names for this event. Just having Zepeda on the card is enough for most fans to want to tune in. It would be ideal if a slugger like Edwin De Los Santos or Frank Martin couldn’t be used as William Zepeda’s opponent rather than the 34-year-old Farmer. At least there would be some new blood to get fans more excited about seeing the fight.