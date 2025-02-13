Keyshawn Davis: Teofimo Lopez Sent Racist Gifts, So I Won’t Fight Him

Keyshawn Davis says he’s NOT going to fight Teofimo Lopez after discovering that it was him who sent the bananas and watermelons to his room. Davis says Teofimo is a “racist,” and he’s not going to fight him because that would be helping him out by making him a millionaire.

Lopez’s Motives?

He says he thinks Teofimo is having tax problems now, so he’s looking to “cash out” with a big payday. Keyshawn states the unification fight that WBO light welterweight champion Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) was talking about taking against IBF champion Richardson Hitchins isn’t “big enough” and that he’d likely lose. So, now he’s needy, wanting someone else, but he’s not going to help him after his racist gag with the box of bananas and watermelons.

Keyshawn apologized to WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk in a roundabout way on social media, saying “My bad” for blaming him for the box of fruits and calling him a “racist” repeatedly during the final press conference in front of the media. That was obviously an irresponsible move on Keyshawn’s part because literally anyone could have sent the box to him, and there was no way of identifying who the culprit was.

Keyshawn will challenge Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) for his WBO 135-lb belt this Friday, February 14th, at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City. If he loses that fight, he’s going to need to re-think his attitude about not wanting to fight Teofimo because he’s going to need him for a pick-me-up. He’s not going to come back from a loss to Berinchyk by fighting the likes of Miguel Madueno and Jose Pedraza. That ain’t going to work.

“I heard Teo did it. Teo, you’re trying to do everything to make yourself relevant,” said Keyshawn Davis on social media, reacting to finding out that Teofimo Lopez is the one who sent the box of watermelons and bananas to his room rather than Denys Berinchyk. “It’s the taxes that are killing him. So, he’s trying to cash out. He was trying to fight the IBF world champ [Richardson Hitchins]. He had to realize, ‘That’s not a big enough fight.’ He’ll probably lose that junk. So now he’s trying to come this way. Guess what? I ain’t fighting you. I’m not helping you out. No. “Go ahead and call me scared. I don’t care. You came into this game rich, you leave this game broke. You’re racist, bro. I’m not helping you out. If I find someone like you right now, I’m helping you. We’re making a lot of money. We’re walking out of that ring, millionaires, but I’m not going to fight you, though.”

The way Keyshawn talks, he comes across like he’s a superstar, has made, and has proven himself against elite-level opposition rather than B and C-level fighters, courtesy of the matchmaking being done on his behalf by Top Rank. I mean, Keyshawn won’t even fight Andy Cruz, even though he lost four times to him.

“Go fight somebody else. Fight [Steve] Claggett again and make a quick whatever you just made, and then come fight me. But I’m not going to be the first one you fight. I’m not helping you out. You’re going to send me bananas and watermelons,” said Keyshawn.