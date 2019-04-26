RESULTS: Yves Ulysse Jr. defeats Steve Claggett; Franco beats Negrete

Rising 140-pound contender Yves Ulysse Jr. (18-1, 9 KOs) of Montreal, Canada captured the vacant WBA Gold Super Lightweight Title by defeating Steve Claggett (27-6-2, 17 KOs) of Calgary, Canada via unanimous decision in the high-paced, 10-round main-event of the April 25 edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Ulysse won with scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.





“I feel happy and relieved,” said Yves Ulysse Jr. “I was looking for this relief after my first loss, and now I have it. We still have to work hard for a world title shot, but it is definitely in my future.”

“I thought I won the fight,” said Steve Claggett. “I pushed the pace and hurt him twice. He also ran a few rounds. Not to discredit him, but the aggressor and effective puncher should win the rounds. I would love a rematch.”

Joshua “The Professor” Franco (15-1-1, 7 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas went to war against Colombian contender Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (18-2-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round rematch for the NABF & vacant WBA International Bantamweight Titles. Franco won via split decision with scores of 96-94, and 97-93, while one judge scored it 98-92 in favor of Negrete.

“I feel great. I’m feel excited to get these two belts,” said Joshua Franco. “It really wanted this, so it shows what happens when you really work hard.”

“It was obvious what people saw,” said Oscar Negrete. “At the very most, Franco won three rounds. But what can you do? It is what it is. Of course we want the rematch!”

Marlen Esparza (6-0, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas claimed a victory against Jhosep Vizcaino (9-9, 3 KOs) of Quito, Ecuador via unanimous decision to earn the vacant NABO Flyweight Title in an eight-round fight. Esparza won with all three judges scoring 80-72.

“I was working on placing my punches well,” said Marlen Esparza. “I feel like I have gotten stronger since having my baby. I’m able to turn my punches more. I’d like to have two more fights before challenging for a world title.”

Alexis “Lex” Rocha (13-0, 8 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. defeated Shoki Sakai (23-10-2, 13 KOs) of Amagasaki, Japan via unanimous decision in a 10-round battle for the WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title. Rocha won with scores of 99-91, 97-93 and 97-93.

“I could have done better,” said Alexis Rocha. “I need to go back to the gym and work on my fundamentals. I’m coming off from a long layoff, so I need to get back in the gym and stay busy with more fights.”

Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed (24-2, 13 KOs) of Washington, D.C. defeated Yardley Cruz (25-14, 15 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico via second-round technical knockout in a six-round welterweight fight. The fight was stopped at 1:45 of the aforementioned round after a series of unanswered shots forced the referee to call a halt to the action.

“It felt good to be back in the ring after 13 months,” said Mike Reed. “I had to take my time in there. He [Cruz] was looking for a way out, but I made sure to take care of business.”

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (5-0, 4 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico scored a second-round technical knockout victory against Andrew Rodgers (4-7-1, 2 KOs) of Elkhart, Ind. in a scheduled six-round super welterweight fight. Rodgers could not continue after the second round due to an injury that he claims to have suffered during the second round.

“We expected more from this fighter,” said Raul Curiel. “Nevertheless, I thank God we got the win. We’ll keep working hard for the next one.”

Anthony Reyes (6-0, 4 KOs) of Coachella, Calif. beat a tough opponent in Roberto Pucheta (10-16-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico via unanimous decision in a four-round featherweight bout. Reyes won with three scores of 40-36.

Super lightweight contender Yves Ulysse Jr. (17-1, 9 KOs) of Montreal, Canada will face Steve Claggett (27-5-2, 17 KOs) of Calgary, Canada in a 10-round rematch for the vacant WBA Gold Super Lightweight Title in the main event of the April 25 edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Details for how to watch the fights will be announced shortly Ulysse Jr. is a 30-year-old contender who has scored three spectacular victories since the controversial split decision loss against Claggett in October 2017. Ulysse Jr. is best known for stopping previously undefeated prospect Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa and then-unbeaten contender Cletus “Hebrew Hammer” Seldin. Ulysse Jr. will look to even the score against Claggett on April 25.

“I can’t believe that I will finally get my revenge against [Steve] Claggett,” said Yves Ulysse Jr. “I’ve been waiting for this fight for two years now! It’s going to be a hell of a fight. You won’t want to miss it!”

Claggett is a 29-year-old pugilist who is known for fighting Christopher “The Heat” van Heerden and Danny O’Connor. Claggett will look to prove that his win against Ulysse Jr. in their first fight was no fluke.

“Thank you to our promoter KO Night Boxing for the diligent work in making this fight happen,” said Steve Claggett. “It’s the bout we wanted. I’ve gone head-to-head against Ulysse Jr. and bested him in his hometown, and I’m going to do it again in spectacular fashion on April 25th.”

“We are delighted to have the first fight of our new co-promotional agreement with Eye of the Tiger Management,” said Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy Promotions. “Yves Ulysse Jr. is inches away from a world title shot at 140 pounds, and we’re happy to see him grow into world title contention in his first main event fight in the United States. It’ll be a night of great rematches on April 25, so I invite everyone to head out to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for a stacked night of Golden Boy action.”

“Ulysse vs. Claggett 2 will certainly be a candidate for Fight of the Year,” said Camille Estephan, President of Eye of the Tiger Management.”Yves is very motivated to leave a mark and show that he is the man to beat at 140 pounds. The opportunity to erase the only blemish on his record is an opportunity to jump all over. The first fight was a highly controversial decision, so he wants to make sure there is no room for questions in this outing.”

In the co-main event, Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (18-1-1, 7 KOs) of Tierralta, Colombia, will defend his NABF Bantamweight Title against Joshua “The Professor” Franco (14-1-1, 7 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas in a 10-round rematch between two Golden Boy contenders. The first fight was easily a contender for Fight of the Year as both men stood toe-to-toe during each round of the fight. Both men will took to pick up where they left off when they begin the 11th round.

Alexis “Lex” Rocha (12-0, 8 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. will defend his WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title in a 10-round fight against Shoki Sakai (23-9-2, 13 KOs) of Amagasaki, Japan.

Marlen Esparza (5-0, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas will return to the ring after almost a year of inactivity in an eight-round battle for the vacant NABO Flyweight Title.

Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed (23-2, 12 KOs), a southpaw contender of Washington, D.C. who has not been in the ring for a year, will make his comeback in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Kevin Ventura (10-0, 8 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska will face Josh Hernandez (8-2, 7 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois in a six-round lightweight fight.

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (5-0-3 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico will fight in a six-round welterweight clash.

Anthony Reyes (4-0, 3 KOs), the hard-hitting native of Coachella, Calif. will return in a four-round super bantamweight battle.

Anthony Garnica (1-0,1 KO) of Oakland, Calif. will participate in the second fight of his career in a four-round featherweight bout.

Opponents for Reed, Ventura, Garnica, Reyes and Curiel will be announce shortly.

Ulysse Jr. vs. Claggett II is a 10-round fight for the WBA Gold Super Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy and Eye of the Tiger Management. The event is sponsored by Tecate,”THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The fights will take place Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. Details for how to watch the fights will be announced shortly

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.