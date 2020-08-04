Yoan Pablo Hernandez vs Kevin Johnson on Aug. 22 in Germany

Yoan Pablo Hernandez returns back to the ring after six years and will fight tough Kevin Johnson on August 22 in Magdeburg, Germany. Hernandez will campaign at heavyweight and will be promoted by SES Boxing.

SES Boxing promoter Ulf Steinforth: “I am looking forward to the comeback of Yoan Pablo Hernandez. He is a great boxer and his career is not over yet. Now that he is fit to fight again, he has nothing to lose in this comeback. All he can do is win.”

The 35-year-old Hernandez is looking forward to getting back in the ring. His opponent is the US-American Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (34-17-1 (18)), who has proven himself in many title fights. The list of his opponents reads like the “Who is Who” of boxing: Vitali Klitschko, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., Kubrat Pulev, Derek Chisora and also Mariusz Wach.

Hernandez’s last title defense of the IBF World Championship title in cruiserweight was against Firat Arslan in August 2014 in Erfurt, Germany and he won on points. He was able to defend his IBF World Champion belt four times after winning the title in 2011 against the US-American Steve Cunningham. Prior to that Yoan Pablo Hernandez had already secured the interim WBA world championship title in the same weight category against Steve Herelius (USA).

Until his last WBA fight in August 2014 and after his retirement in 2015, the German-Cuban, who at that time lived in Halle / Saale, Germany, was able to leave the ring 29 times as the winner in 30 professional fights – with 13 KO victories.

Yoan Pablo Hernandez now lives in the Hanseatic city of Stendal (Saxony-Anhalt). There, with his family at home, he has established himself in recent years as a boxing coach, among other things.

Quotes from the press conference at AMO-Biergarten / Magdeburg:

Yoan Pablo Hernandez: “I still had that little spark in me – my story in boxing is not over yet. Boxing was and is my life, I am in shape and healthy as never before – so I really look forward to this fight! And, I don’t have to make weight and suffer anymore. Kevin Johnson is a more than experienced tough fighter – the right opponent for my comeback!

Coach Christoph Schlender: “During daily training at our boxing club in Stendal with Pablo and his young fighters, I saw and noticed that he wants to – and can – do it again. He still has the necessary power. We will now support him in all matters!

Tickets for this SES Boxing Gala on August 22, 2020, at the Seebühne Magdeburg, are now available at all known booking offices in Germany, on the Internet at www.eventim.de and on the SES ticket hotline 0391/7273720.

MDR will broadcast this “SES Box Gala” from 10 pm in Germany!